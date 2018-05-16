Method Naked Foaming Handwash 300Ml

Product Description
- Go Naked Plant-Based Foaming Hand Wash
- Biodegradable ingredients
- No colourants and fragrance
- Certified cruelty free
- Pack size: 300ML
Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride*, Citric Acid*, Glycerin*, Sodium Citrate*, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Tocopheryl Acetate*, *Denotes Plant or Mineral Origin
Made in EU
- To use: Turn nozzle to unlock. Elbow grease not required.
- Free From Colours
- AVOID EYE CONTACT. IN CASE OF CONTACT, FLUSH WITH WATER.
Pump. Recyclable
- Made for:
- EPC N.V.,
- Industrieweg 3,
- 2390 Malle,
- Belgium.
- Method Products Ltd.,
- Method Products Ltd.,
- 26 York Street,
- London,
- W1U 6PZ.
- 0207 788 7904
- hello@methodhome.com
- methodproducts.co.uk
300ml ℮
