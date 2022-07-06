Gosh Mediteranean Falafel 200G
Per Portion (4x22g falafel):
- Energy
- 880kJ
- 211kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.2g
- 20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Falafel made with chunky chickpeas and onion - simply blended with Mediterranean spices and baked.
- For bright ideas: www.goshfood.com
- Natural
- That's us in a nutshell (although we don't use nuts or any other major allergens* for that matter). Our food is made with high quality, all natural ingredients. No nasties and certainly no animal products - we're totally vegan-friendly. But that doesn't mean bland. We season our whole range with a unique blend of herbs and spices that gives our food heaps of flavour. Whether it's hot or cold, for breakfast, lunch, dinner, a snack (or all the above). It's all tasty, plant-based food. And that's what makes us naturally delicious.
- Suitable for Everyone - - Whatever Your Dietary Preferences
- *Free-from the top 14 allergens including... cereals containing gluten, soya, egg, milk, nuts & sesame seeds
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-140-005
- Source of protein
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Halal - SKA
- Pack size: 200G
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas^1 (65%), Onion^2 (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Potato Flake, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Concentrated Lemon Juice, Water), Salt, Raising Agent (Bicarbonate of Soda), Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Parsley3, White Pepper, (1, 2, 3 Origin: EU and non-EU)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Sesame, Soya
Storage
Keep me in the fridgeFreeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For Use By date, see front of pack. After opening, eat within 3 days and within the stated Use By date.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Microwave (based on full contents of packet)
Empty contents into a non-metallic container
800w: 60 seconds
Reduce microwave times for smaller portions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Simply Heat Up
Remove all packaging
Serve piping hot (and get ready to smile)
Guidelines only - all appliances are different
Oven cook
Instructions: Place falafel on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6, 10-12 minutes
Oven cook
Instructions: Place falafel on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6, 5-8 minutes
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat but extra delicious when eaten hot
Number of uses
This pack typically contains 2 portions
Warnings
- Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain.
Name and address
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK10 0BD.
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
Return to
- If not entirely satisfied contact the team at
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK10 0BD.
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
- 20 Harcourt Street,
- Dublin 2.
- Email: hello@goshfood.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (4x22g falafel)
|Energy kJ
|1000kJ
|880kJ
|Energy kcal
|239kcal
|211kcal
|Fat
|11g
|9.8g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|19g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|7.6g
|6.7g
|Protein
|9.7g
|8.5g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.2g
|This pack typically contains 2 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain.
