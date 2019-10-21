By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Artisan Bread Co Garlic & Basil Sticks 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
The Artisan Bread Co Garlic & Basil Sticks 100G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£1.60/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

Product Description

  • Mini Breadsticks with Garlic and Basil.
  • Mini breadsticks flavoured with garlic & basil, ideal for an antipasti platter
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Malt (Barley, Corn), Salt, Garlic (1%), Basil (1%), Yeast

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Soybeans and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.Best Before End: See back of pack.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 0845 337 3384
  • Or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1916kJ / 456kcal
Fat 16g
of which saturates 1.5g
Carbohydrate 65g
of which sugars 5g
Protein 11g
Salt 2.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Artisan Bread Co Caramelised Onion Bruschetta 70 G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£2.29/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

Tesco Cheese Twists 125G

£ 0.99
£0.79/100g

The Artisan Bread Company Rosemary Breadsticks 150G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£1.07/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

£ 0.84
£0.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here