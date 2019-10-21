The Artisan Bread Co Garlic & Basil Sticks 100G
Product Description
- Mini Breadsticks with Garlic and Basil.
- Mini breadsticks flavoured with garlic & basil, ideal for an antipasti platter
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Malt (Barley, Corn), Salt, Garlic (1%), Basil (1%), Yeast
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk, Soybeans and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.Best Before End: See back of pack.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Name and address
- Made for:
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
Return to
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
- CM8 3HY.
- Contact 0845 337 3384
- Or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1916kJ / 456kcal
|Fat
|16g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|of which sugars
|5g
|Protein
|11g
|Salt
|2.3g
