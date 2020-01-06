Tesco Chicken Bacon & Avocado Sandwich
- Energy1764kJ 421kcal21%
- Fat17.1g24%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 980kJ / 234kcal
Product Description
- Roasted seasoned chicken breast, avocado, mayonnaise and smoked bacon in malted brown bread.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST Our chefs’ recipe layers roast chicken breast, smoked bacon and sliced avocado with mayonnaise CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY
- ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST
- Roasted chicken breast
- Carefully handpacked everyday
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roasted Seasoned Chicken Breast (22%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil], Water, Avocado (11%), Smoked Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|980kJ / 234kcal
|1764kJ / 421kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|17.1g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|22.7g
|40.9g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|4.5g
|Protein
|13.1g
|23.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
