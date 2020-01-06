By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Bacon & Avocado Sandwich

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1764kJ 421kcal
    21%
  • Fat17.1g
    24%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 980kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted seasoned chicken breast, avocado, mayonnaise and smoked bacon in malted brown bread.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST Our chefs’ recipe layers roast chicken breast, smoked bacon and sliced avocado with mayonnaise CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY
  • ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST
  • Roasted chicken breast
  • Carefully handpacked everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roasted Seasoned Chicken Breast (22%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil], Water, Avocado (11%), Smoked Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy980kJ / 234kcal1764kJ / 421kcal
Fat9.5g17.1g
Saturates2.0g3.6g
Carbohydrate22.7g40.9g
Sugars2.2g4.0g
Fibre2.5g4.5g
Protein13.1g23.6g
Salt0.8g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

