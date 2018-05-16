By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Cheese Selection Pack 500G

Tesco Classic Cheese Selection Pack 500G
£ 5.50
£11.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Brie mould ripened full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and Blue Stilton® cheese
  • Cheeseboard Favourites Brie, Mature Cheddar, Red Leicester, Wensleydale with Cranberries and Blue Stilton®
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Brie Mould Ripened Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Wensleydale Cheese with Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Dried Cranberries, Fructose, Sunflower Oil], Blue Stilton® Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in more than one country, using milk from more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before serving to allow the flavours to develop.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
