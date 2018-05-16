By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pumpkin Seeds 120G

Tesco Pumpkin Seeds 120G
£ 1.25
£10.42/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy730kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2433kJ / 587kcal

Product Description

  • Pumpkin seeds.
  • HIGH IN PROTEIN Harvested at the peak of the season for a slightly nutty taste
  HIGH IN PROTEIN Harvested at the peak of the season for a slightly nutty taste
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of China

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2433kJ / 587kcal730kJ / 176kcal
Fat46.8g14.0g
Saturates8.0g2.4g
Carbohydrate4.0g1.2g
Sugars1.4g0.4g
Fibre8.4g2.5g
Protein33.3g10.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..

