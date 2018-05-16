Tesco Pumpkin Seeds 120G

- Energy730kJ 176kcal9%
Product Description
- Pumpkin seeds.
- HIGH IN PROTEIN Harvested at the peak of the season for a slightly nutty taste
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produce of China
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..
Recycling info
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2433kJ / 587kcal
|730kJ / 176kcal
|Fat
|46.8g
|14.0g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|8.4g
|2.5g
|Protein
|33.3g
|10.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
