By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Custard 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Custard 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g
1/4 pot (125g)
  • Energy923kJ 221kcal
    11%
  • Fat14.5g
    21%
  • Saturates9.2g
    46%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 738kJ / 177kcal

Product Description

  • Custard made with Egg, Skimmed Milk and Cream, Flavoured with Vanilla.
  • Smooth and creamy custard, with British milk and sweet vanilla. Enriched with Madagascan Vanilla seeds
  • Smooth and creamy custard, with British milk and sweet vanilla. Enriched with Madagascan Vanilla seeds.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk (55%), Whipping Cream (Milk) (29%), Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (3%), Flavouring, Vanilla Seeds.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3 minutes, stirring continuously.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy738kJ / 177kcal923kJ / 221kcal
Fat11.6g14.5g
Saturates7.3g9.2g
Carbohydrate15.1g18.8g
Sugars11.4g14.3g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein2.8g3.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco Fresh Custard 500G

£ 1.20
£0.24/100g

Tesco Extra Thick Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.15
£0.38/100ml

Tesco Sponge Fingers 200G

£ 0.95
£0.48/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here