Tesco Finest Custard 500G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 738kJ / 177kcal
Product Description
- Custard made with Egg, Skimmed Milk and Cream, Flavoured with Vanilla.
- Smooth and creamy custard, with British milk and sweet vanilla. Enriched with Madagascan Vanilla seeds.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk (55%), Whipping Cream (Milk) (29%), Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (3%), Flavouring, Vanilla Seeds.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3 minutes, stirring continuously.
Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Can be served hot or cold.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|738kJ / 177kcal
|923kJ / 221kcal
|Fat
|11.6g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|9.2g
|Carbohydrate
|15.1g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|11.4g
|14.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
