Tesco Pecan & Berry Dark Chocolate Mix 30G

Very stingy with the pecans!
Should be re-named to 'Berries with Dark Chocolate' as I bought three packets of these and all three had literally no pecans in there. And the pecans in there were tiny and had been crumpled up to look like there were more. Disappointing and extremely stingy! Please rename or include more pecans.
Home delivery customer. Chose the item for lunch box, not impressed. Lots of nut dust and tiny bits of Pecan. 40g looked almost empty in the packaging, waste of plastic. Lesson learned, I will be making my own healthy snack packs in future with whole nuts and dried fruit. this is not worth the plastic or the price.