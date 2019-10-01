By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pecan & Berry Dark Chocolate Mix 30G

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Pecan & Berry Dark Chocolate Mix 30G
£ 0.75
£25.00/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy736kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars10.1g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2452kJ / 590kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate covered sweetened dried blueberries and sweetened dried raspberries, with pecan nuts.
  • WITH DARK CHOCOLATE
  • WITH DARK CHOCOLATE
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pecan Nuts (40%), Dark Chocolate (33%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Sweetened Dried Raspberries (14%) [Sugar, Raspberry, Sunflower Oil, Stabilisers (Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sweetened Dried Blueberries (10%) [Blueberry, Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, milk, sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (30g)
Energy2452kJ / 590kcal736kJ / 177kcal
Fat43.2g13.0g
Saturates10.2g3.1g
Carbohydrate40.3g12.1g
Sugars33.6g10.1g
Fibre6.8g2.0g
Protein6.7g2.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Very stingy with the pecans!

1 stars

Should be re-named to 'Berries with Dark Chocolate' as I bought three packets of these and all three had literally no pecans in there. And the pecans in there were tiny and had been crumpled up to look like there were more. Disappointing and extremely stingy! Please rename or include more pecans.

Home delivery customer. Chose the item for lunch b

1 stars

Home delivery customer. Chose the item for lunch box, not impressed. Lots of nut dust and tiny bits of Pecan. 40g looked almost empty in the packaging, waste of plastic. Lesson learned, I will be making my own healthy snack packs in future with whole nuts and dried fruit. this is not worth the plastic or the price.

Usually bought next

Tesco Salt & Pepper Nut Mix 40G

£ 0.75
£18.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Smoky Paprika Crunch Tray 35G

£ 0.75
£21.43/kg

Offer

Tesco Snack Pack Mango 35G

£ 0.75
£21.43/kg

Offer

Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G

£ 0.70
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here