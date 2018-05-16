Quorn Thai Bites 180G

- Energy617kJ 148kcal7%
- Fat6.4g9%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 857kJ/205kcal
Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour bites, made with Mycoprotein™, seasoned with ginger, coriander, red chilli and lemon grass
- Delicious vegetarian bites, with Thai flavours of ginger, chilli, lemongrass and coconut. The perfect savoury snack. Why not try dipped into sweet chilli sauce?
- Proudly meat free
- Appetisingly easy
- High in protein and fibre
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 180G
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein™ (30%), Onions, Ginger (7%), Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Coconut Cream, Coriander (5%), Rusk (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Sweet Chilli Seasoning [Sugar, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Spices (Ginger, Cayenne), Coriander, Chilli Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Grass Oil (0.003%)], Garlic Purée, Red Chilli (1%)
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours.Use By: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Ready to eat. If you choose to cook them, simply remove all packaging. Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf for 10 minutes. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
- Please return all packaging (UK only) to
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|(as sold) Per 4 bites:
|Energy
|857kJ/205kcal
|617kJ/148kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|6.4g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|6.0g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|6.4g
|4.6g
|Protein
|19.7g
|14.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Serves 2-3
|-
|-
