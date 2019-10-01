By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoky Paprika Crunch Tray 35G

£ 0.75
£21.43/kg

Offer

Each pack (35g)
  • Energy637kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1821kJ / 434kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of roasted peas, beans and corn with paprika and smoked salt.
  • Source of Fibre
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roast Split Peas (41%)(Yellow Split Peas, Green Split Peas, Rapeseed Oil), Roasted Fava Beans (35%)(Fava Beans, Rapeseed Oil), Roasted Corn (20%)(Corn, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Rice Flour, Paprika, Salt, Oregano, Yeast Extract Powder, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

35g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1821kJ / 434kcal637kJ / 152kcal
Fat13.7g4.8g
Saturates1.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate54.5g19.1g
Sugars1.7g0.6g
Fibre10.2g3.6g
Protein18.0g6.3g
Salt1.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Tasteless and No one enjoyed

1 stars

Didn’t enjoy these at all. Hardly any crunchy corn kernels, literally 2, just tasteless wafery bits. Actually threw them away

