Tesco Smoky Paprika Crunch Tray 35G

Tasteless and No one enjoyed
Didn’t enjoy these at all. Hardly any crunchy corn kernels, literally 2, just tasteless wafery bits. Actually threw them away
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1821kJ / 434kcal
INGREDIENTS: Roast Split Peas (41%)(Yellow Split Peas, Green Split Peas, Rapeseed Oil), Roasted Fava Beans (35%)(Fava Beans, Rapeseed Oil), Roasted Corn (20%)(Corn, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Rice Flour, Paprika, Salt, Oregano, Yeast Extract Powder, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in Republic of Ireland
1 Servings
35g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1821kJ / 434kcal
|637kJ / 152kcal
|Fat
|13.7g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|54.5g
|19.1g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|10.2g
|3.6g
|Protein
|18.0g
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019