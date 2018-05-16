Slumberdown Coolmax Pillow

- Getting too hot or too cold is one of the main reasons for not getting a good night's sleep. If you do find you regularly wake up in the night it could be your body warning you that you are overheating or freezing.
- Slumberdown's CoolmaxTM pillow helps keep your head cool, so you don't get too hot through the night. Our lovely and snuggly hollowfibre filling is soft and comfortable. It gently supports your head and neck so you can move freely through the night. This medium support pillow is ideal if you sleep on your back. It's non allergenic which means there's nothing in it that can cause allergies.
- H18cm x W74cm x D48cm
- This medium support pillow is ideal if you sleep on your back
- They're non allergenic which means there's nothing in them that can cause allergies
Information
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- It's machine washable at 40°.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020