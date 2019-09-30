By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pistachio Nuts 140G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Pistachio Nuts 140G
£ 1.80
£12.86/kg
Per 25g (shells removed)
  • Energy602kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2406kJ / 581kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted pistachio nuts in shell.
  • Source of Protein, Harvested at the peak of season and roasted for crunch and flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Healthy choice
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 140g
Information

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2406kJ / 581kcal602kJ / 145kcal
Fat46.4g11.6g
Saturates5.9g1.5g
Carbohydrate10.2g2.6g
Sugars7.2g1.8g
Fibre11.6g2.9g
Protein24.9g6.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

