Tesco Wasabi Peas 35G
- Energy630kJ 150kcal8%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1801kJ / 429kcal
Product Description
- Green peas with a wasabi flavoured coating.
- HIGH IN FIBRE
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peas (64%), Corn Starch, Sugar, Palm Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Wasabi Powder [Horseradish, Wasabi, Dextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Thickener (Acacia Gum)], Colours [Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins].
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and soya.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produce of China
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
35g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (35g)
|Energy
|1801kJ / 429kcal
|630kJ / 150kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|56.4g
|19.7g
|Sugars
|9.1g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|8.7g
|3.0g
|Protein
|15.4g
|5.4g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
