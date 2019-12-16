Trolls Hair Huggers
- - There are so many ways to play with DreamWorks Trolls Hair Huggers figures
- - One surprise Hair Hugger figure in each package
- - 6 different Hair Huggers figures characters to collect
- With DreamWorks Trolls, it's all about the hair. And now there's a new way to play with that hair. Hair Huggers figures stretch out over 10 inches long, then roll up tight with a snap! And they'll hug anything in a furry embrace. Snap and wrap them around a backpack strap, a wrist, a bedpost, or whatever else you want. DreamWorks Trolls Hair Huggers figures come hidden in a gem-shaped box for a fun surprise when opened! Randomly receive 1 of 6 from the Series 1 Hair Huggers figures! Style and play with the colourful and wild hair of characters such as DreamWorks Trolls Poppy, DreamWorks Trolls Branch and other favourites from the animated series Trolls: The Beat Goes On. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.
- Includes 1 figure.
- Ages 4 and up. Purchasers will randomly receive 1 of 6 figures.
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
