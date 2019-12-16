By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trolls Hair Huggers
  • - There are so many ways to play with DreamWorks Trolls Hair Huggers figures
  • - One surprise Hair Hugger figure in each package
  • - 6 different Hair Huggers figures characters to collect
  • With DreamWorks Trolls, it's all about the hair. And now there's a new way to play with that hair. Hair Huggers figures stretch out over 10 inches long, then roll up tight with a snap! And they'll hug anything in a furry embrace. Snap and wrap them around a backpack strap, a wrist, a bedpost, or whatever else you want. DreamWorks Trolls Hair Huggers figures come hidden in a gem-shaped box for a fun surprise when opened! Randomly receive 1 of 6 from the Series 1 Hair Huggers figures! Style and play with the colourful and wild hair of characters such as DreamWorks Trolls Poppy, DreamWorks Trolls Branch and other favourites from the animated series Trolls: The Beat Goes On. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.
  • Includes 1 figure.
  • Ages 4 and up. Purchasers will randomly receive 1 of 6 figures.

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

