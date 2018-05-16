Tesco Finest British Blueberry & Mint Cooler 750Ml

- Energy129kJ 31kcal2%
- Fat0.3g0%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars5.1g6%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 86kJ / 20kcal
Product Description
- Soft drink with blueberry and blackcurrant purées, freshly squeezed lemon juice and mint flavour, with sugar and sweetener.
- Blended with freshly squeezed lemons for a refreshing flavour. We use the juiciest, sweet British blueberries blended with the deep flavour of blackcurrant and freshly squeezed lemons. Perfectly paired with a touch of refreshing mint flavour.
- *Blended with freshly squeezed lemons for a refreshing flavour. *We use the juiciest, sweet British blueberries blended with the deep flavour of blackcurrant and freshly squeezed lemons. Perfectly paired with a touch of refreshing mint flavour.
- Blended with freshly squeezed lemons for a refreshing flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Water, Blueberry Purée (7%), Blackcurrant Purée (5%), Fructose, Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- This product may separate, please shake well before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (150ml)
|Energy
|86kJ / 20kcal
|129kJ / 31kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains 5 servings.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020