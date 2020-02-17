By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Blueberry Cooler, Lemonade 750Ml X 2

Tesco Finest Blueberry Cooler, Lemonade 750Ml X 2
£ 5.00
£0.33/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • not present on the band
  • Freshly Squeezed Still Lemonade *With hand picked and freshly squeezed lemons. We hand pick and freshly squeeze only the best lemons for a perfect balance of sweet and sharp. This ensures our lemonade is bursting with fresh, zesty flavour. British Blueberry and Mint Cooler We use the juiciest, sweet British blueberries blended with the deep flavour of blackcurrant and freshly squeezed lemons. Perfectly paired with a touch of refreshing mint flavour.
  • not present on the band
  • With hand-picked and freshly squeezed lemons
  • Blended with freshly squeezed lemons for a refreshing flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1500ML

Information

Ingredients

as per child files

Storage

Still LemonadeKeep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown. British Blueberry & Mint Cooler Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • This product may separate, please shake well before serving.

Number of uses

Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x 750ml ℮

  • Per 150ml
    • Energy118kJ 28kcal
      1%
    • Fat0.2g
      0%
    • Saturates0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars6.2g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 78kJ / 19kcal

    • Still Lemonade
    • British Blueberry & Mint Cooler

    Ingredients

    Water, Lemon Juice (12%), Fructose, Sweetener (Sucralose).

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
    Energy78kJ / 19kcal118kJ / 28kcal
    Fat0.1g0.2g
    Saturates0.1g0.2g
    Carbohydrate4.2g6.3g
    Sugars4.1g6.2g
    Fibre0.2g0.3g
    Protein0.1g0.2g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Per 150ml
    • Energy129kJ 31kcal
      2%
    • Fat0.3g
      0%
    • Saturates0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars5.1g
      6%
    • Salt0.1g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 86kJ / 20kcal

    • Still Lemonade
    • British Blueberry & Mint Cooler

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Water, Blueberry Purée (7%), Blackcurrant Purée (5%), Fructose, Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose).

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
    Energy86kJ / 20kcal129kJ / 31kcal
    Fat0.2g0.3g
    Saturates0.1g0.2g
    Carbohydrate4.0g6.0g
    Sugars3.4g5.1g
    Fibre0.2g0.3g
    Protein0.6g0.9g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

