Tesco Finest Blueberry Cooler, Lemonade 750Ml X 2
Offer
Product Description
- not present on the band
- Freshly Squeezed Still Lemonade *With hand picked and freshly squeezed lemons. We hand pick and freshly squeeze only the best lemons for a perfect balance of sweet and sharp. This ensures our lemonade is bursting with fresh, zesty flavour. British Blueberry and Mint Cooler We use the juiciest, sweet British blueberries blended with the deep flavour of blackcurrant and freshly squeezed lemons. Perfectly paired with a touch of refreshing mint flavour.
- not present on the band
- With hand-picked and freshly squeezed lemons
- Blended with freshly squeezed lemons for a refreshing flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1500ML
Information
Ingredients
as per child files
Storage
Still LemonadeKeep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown. British Blueberry & Mint Cooler Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- This product may separate, please shake well before serving.
Number of uses
Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2 x 750ml ℮
- Per 150ml
- Energy118kJ 28kcal1%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars6.2g7%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 78kJ / 19kcal
- With hand-picked and freshly squeezed lemons
- Blended with freshly squeezed lemons for a refreshing flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Still Lemonade
- British Blueberry & Mint Cooler
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lemon Juice (12%), Fructose, Sweetener (Sucralose).
Storage
- Still LemonadeKeep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown. British Blueberry & Mint Cooler Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 150ml Energy 78kJ / 19kcal 118kJ / 28kcal Fat 0.1g 0.2g Saturates 0.1g 0.2g Carbohydrate 4.2g 6.3g Sugars 4.1g 6.2g Fibre 0.2g 0.3g Protein 0.1g 0.2g Salt 0.1g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Per 150ml
- Energy129kJ 31kcal2%
- Fat0.3g0%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars5.1g6%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 86kJ / 20kcal
- With hand-picked and freshly squeezed lemons
- Blended with freshly squeezed lemons for a refreshing flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Still Lemonade
- British Blueberry & Mint Cooler
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Blueberry Purée (7%), Blackcurrant Purée (5%), Fructose, Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose).
Storage
- Still LemonadeKeep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown. British Blueberry & Mint Cooler Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 150ml Energy 86kJ / 20kcal 129kJ / 31kcal Fat 0.2g 0.3g Saturates 0.1g 0.2g Carbohydrate 4.0g 6.0g Sugars 3.4g 5.1g Fibre 0.2g 0.3g Protein 0.6g 0.9g Salt 0.1g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020