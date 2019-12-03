By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
LEGO Ninjago The Samurai Mech Action Figures 70665

4(8)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO Ninjago The Samurai Mech Action Figures 70665
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

  • - Samurai Mech features an opening minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters and posable arms and legs.
  • - Includes 3 LEGO® NINJAGO® minifigures: Nya (as Samurai X), Kruncha and Nuckal.
  • - This LEGO® NINJAGO® toy also includes Kruncha's sword and Nuckal's bone axe.
  • - Fight back with included mech's massive katana and double katana.
  • - Fire the stud shooters and take down those Skulkin generals and recreate or reimagine iconic conflicts from the NINJAGO Masters of Spinjitzu TV show.
  • Team up with Nya - disguised as Samurai X - and drive the LEGO® NINJAGO® Legacy 70665 Samurai Mech into battle against Kruncha and Nuckal. The highly posable toy Samurai Mech features an opening minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters, posable arms and legs, a big katana and a double katana. This LEGO® NINJAGO® set also includes 3 minifigures with cool weapons to bolster your samurai battle games. The LEGO® NINJAGO® Legacy ninja toy range features new versions of popular models from past seasons to recreate or reimagine iconic conflicts from the NINJAGO® Masters of Spinjitzu TV show.
  • The Samurai Mech LEGO® NINJAGO® toy measures over 5” (14cm) high, 1” (4cm) long and 4” (11cm) wide.
  • 154 pieces - Ninja toy for boys and girls aged 7+ and for fans and kids of all ages.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Safety information

View more safety information

Good quality at an affordable price, nice moving p

5 stars

Good quality at an affordable price, nice moving parts. Miss the bionicle series

Ninjago 70665

5 stars

My son's (age 7) review: "When I bought the LEGO set, I made it straight away. It was so fun and I really enjoyed playing and I still have it now. My favourite things about it are the disc on the door, the guns on the top, the claw and the sword."

Decent set Great minifigures

4 stars

The build for this set isn't bad but it isn't the greatest. I think like I did that most people got it for the minifigures. I mostly mean the awesome skeletons with there mold faces and awesome printing. Nya's printing is good, but the armor is over top of it so Lego really didn't need to include much printing. Overall I think this is an easy set to build, with great minifigures.

My 4yo Ninjago fan oves it

5 stars

I bought this lego set for my 4yo son that is getting into the show Ninjago! He absolutely loves this set. Even tho he is 4yo I helped him to put the bricks when he needed help. The minigures are very cute as well!! He won't stop playing with samurai and the minifigures

Great scale, beautiful details

5 stars

I bought this today from my city's official Lego stockist. I was primarily driven by the price which I thought was very reasonable. Also I've always wanted Nya's Mech, but I'm running out of room in my display case. This mech suit has great scale, it stands well above a minifigure height so still looks like a Mech suit should, but it's not so huge that it will take up too much room. I've counted 16 movable parts, which means it has tonnes of possibilities for posing the model. The stickers are great and add lovely little details to the model. The styling of the model has plenty of nods towards both the original Samurai X Mech model, and also to the cartoon. The minifigures are brilliant, Nya has a great printed pattern on her torso and legs and the new style skeletons have all the playfulness of the skeletons in the cartoon, while also looking super cool. The skeleton minifigures seem a little more robust to me than those from older Ninjago sets. Buying this has spurred me on to buy others from the legacy range. I built this as an adult, but I have too young kids who have built masses of Ninjago, and they would both have found this an easy model to build. I'm really very pleased with this model.

good for minfigs and bricks and pieces

3 stars

I got some good elements for building MOCs. And I love the minifigs except for the cheap looking red armour.

Ninjago Legacy

3 stars

I think I’d LEGO is gonna remake the Samurai X mech or should be somewhat like th original. Like Jay, Kai, and Zane’s vehicles are. Also it’s Nya not Neah and LEGO should remake coles tread assault if their remaking the other sets. Also the new looks are not that good plz go back to the original

Sooooo cool

4 stars

This Lego set featuring two skeletons and Neah in her samurai X suit brings me back to when the first season aired i’ve always wanted a samurai X But I was too late and I couldn’t buy it because it retired now I have it and I feel so relieved that they brought it back and better than ever.!.!!

