LEGO Ninjago The Golden Dragon Ninja Action Figures 70666

5(9)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO Ninjago The Golden Dragon Ninja Action Figures 70666
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

  • - The Golden Dragon ninja toy features a minifigure saddle, opening mouth, posable wings, legs and tail.
  • - Open the ninja dragon's mouth and fire the hidden shooter.
  • - This LEGO® NINJAGO® Legacy action toy includes 3 minifigures: Golden Ninja Lloyd, Overlord and Stone Army Scout.
  • - Weapons include Golden Ninja Lloyd's gold-colored katana, Overlord's blade spear and Stone Army Scout's crossbow to intensify the role-play action.
  • - Accessory elements include Overlord's 2 torsos, 4 arms and ghost-like ‘legs'.
  • Build the Golden Dragon and ride into the Final Battle with the LEGO® NINJAGO® Legacy 70666 Golden Dragon action figure, featuring a minifigure saddle, opening mouth with hidden stud shooter, and posable legs, wings and tail. Also includes 3 LEGO® NINJAGO® minifigures: Golden Ninja Lloyd with a golden katana, Overlord with a blade spear and Stone Army Scout with a crossbow. Recreate the epic Final Battle between Golden Ninja Lloyd and Overlord from the NINJAGO® Masters of Spinjitzu TV show!
  • Golden Dragon toy measures over 2” (6cm) high, 9” (24cm) long and 10” (26cm) wide.
  • 171 pieces - Ninja toy set for boys and girls aged 7+ and for fans and kids of all ages.
  • The LEGO® NINJAGO® Legacy range features new versions of popular models from past seasons to recreate or reimagine iconic conflicts from the NINJAGO® Masters of Spinjitzu TV show.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

9 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Another Good Dragon From Ninjago

4 stars

This dragon is pretty good. The minifigs are all great and for both Golden Lloyd and The Overlord to be included in the same set for a low price is amazing considering that both came in more expensive sets in the past. The dragon itself has a few issues. The toes are the biggest disappointment. They are so small and the build of them isn't that good. This dragon also has trouble standing. The use of the moulded head works here. The tail is good. The wings could be better. I would have preferred them if they had the larger blades for the entire wing instead of a small katana. This set is also a little sticker heavy for its size. I would have preferred actual gold pieces instead of stickers on the wings. The body is pretty good and the saddle looks nice with the white. This set is better than the original by just a hair in my opinion. The sleeker look makes it look better as opposed to the blocky one from 2013. I definitely wouldn't recommend this over the Ultra Dragon or the Monastery of Spinjitzu, but its still a good small set for people who don't have a high budget.

This is a great set

5 stars

The remake is so much cheaper than having to buy the old one for so much money! The minifigures have great printing. Plus you get a new molded head for the dragon. A think this for be a great set for kids all ages.

very cool!!!

5 stars

My son has been obsessed with Ninjago and asked me for this set as he loves Lloyd! He is 4yo and asked me for help because some parts were a lil hard to put together. Although, he LOVES this dragon and I think it's totally worthy!! he also loves the fact that the dragon throws that round all over the place lol

I think that this Lego was a good spin off of the

5 stars

I think that this Lego was a good spin off of the older Lego model from a few years ago and think that it was a vast improvement compared to the older model and other Ninjago dragon sets of recent years. I hope they make think Lego set for the other four Ninjago characters because I think that the new dragon head piece should be adapted to make it look like the other elemental dragons used in previous sets would be a vast improvement to the original design.

The Golden Dragon

4 stars

Great set loved putting it together. Looks good wish it was bigger. Took a bit to stand it up once up looked menacing. Great mini figs. Quite playable but better on display.

A fun little dragon

5 stars

This dragon is a fun build if you are looking to kill an hour or two. The mini figs look great great details all around. The playablity is good the dragon at this size you get what you expect all in all nothing complex just a fun little build.

Very good

5 stars

So this set is downsizing done right. It is very cool and fun to play around with. I like how it looks and the minfigures are great. The one problem I have with this is that is kinda unstable. But if you mess around with the feet enough, you'll get it to stand. Overall, I highly recommend this set. And for $20, it is very much worth the price point.

8 year old loves it

5 stars

My 8 year old son got this as a reward for good grades. Once again his 13 year old brother built it for him. Both are into Lego ninjago and share a collection. 8 year old loves the gold ninja. My 13 year old's only problem is it is small. Great minifigures and good price.

AND YET!! Another Great Ninjago Dragon

5 stars

This set was a curious one due to the fact that it was scaled down from its counterpart in 2013. After I bought it and put it together I realized that ,even though it was smaller than the original, the set designer still was able to fit the same features and maneuverability into the build. I love the new head mold that resembles the original set. And of course! who can forget the awesome overlord minifigure that came in this set. Also lets not forget the updated golden ninja and stone army scout. Overall it has great play features, great minifigures, and adds another awesome dragon from the design team behind these amazing builds.

