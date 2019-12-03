LEGO Ninjago The Golden Dragon Ninja Action Figures 70666

Another Good Dragon From Ninjago 4 stars Review from lego.com 30th July 2019 This dragon is pretty good. The minifigs are all great and for both Golden Lloyd and The Overlord to be included in the same set for a low price is amazing considering that both came in more expensive sets in the past. The dragon itself has a few issues. The toes are the biggest disappointment. They are so small and the build of them isn't that good. This dragon also has trouble standing. The use of the moulded head works here. The tail is good. The wings could be better. I would have preferred them if they had the larger blades for the entire wing instead of a small katana. This set is also a little sticker heavy for its size. I would have preferred actual gold pieces instead of stickers on the wings. The body is pretty good and the saddle looks nice with the white. This set is better than the original by just a hair in my opinion. The sleeker look makes it look better as opposed to the blocky one from 2013. I definitely wouldn't recommend this over the Ultra Dragon or the Monastery of Spinjitzu, but its still a good small set for people who don't have a high budget.

This is a great set 5 stars Review from lego.com 21st June 2019 The remake is so much cheaper than having to buy the old one for so much money! The minifigures have great printing. Plus you get a new molded head for the dragon. A think this for be a great set for kids all ages.

very cool!!! 5 stars Review from lego.com 13th May 2019 My son has been obsessed with Ninjago and asked me for this set as he loves Lloyd! He is 4yo and asked me for help because some parts were a lil hard to put together. Although, he LOVES this dragon and I think it's totally worthy!! he also loves the fact that the dragon throws that round all over the place lol

I think that this Lego was a good spin off of the 5 stars Review from lego.com 4th April 2019 I think that this Lego was a good spin off of the older Lego model from a few years ago and think that it was a vast improvement compared to the older model and other Ninjago dragon sets of recent years. I hope they make think Lego set for the other four Ninjago characters because I think that the new dragon head piece should be adapted to make it look like the other elemental dragons used in previous sets would be a vast improvement to the original design.

The Golden Dragon 4 stars Review from lego.com 17th March 2019 Great set loved putting it together. Looks good wish it was bigger. Took a bit to stand it up once up looked menacing. Great mini figs. Quite playable but better on display.

A fun little dragon 5 stars Review from lego.com 15th February 2019 This dragon is a fun build if you are looking to kill an hour or two. The mini figs look great great details all around. The playablity is good the dragon at this size you get what you expect all in all nothing complex just a fun little build.

Very good 5 stars Review from lego.com 31st January 2019 So this set is downsizing done right. It is very cool and fun to play around with. I like how it looks and the minfigures are great. The one problem I have with this is that is kinda unstable. But if you mess around with the feet enough, you'll get it to stand. Overall, I highly recommend this set. And for $20, it is very much worth the price point.

8 year old loves it 5 stars Review from lego.com 17th January 2019 My 8 year old son got this as a reward for good grades. Once again his 13 year old brother built it for him. Both are into Lego ninjago and share a collection. 8 year old loves the gold ninja. My 13 year old's only problem is it is small. Great minifigures and good price.