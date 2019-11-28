LEGO Jays Storm Fighter 70668

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • - Jay's Storm Fighter features an opening minifigure cockpit with storage space, 2 spring-loaded shooters, foldout wings and foldout gold-coloured blades.
  • - Includes 4 LEGO® NINJAGO® minifigures: Jay, Nya, Pythor and Lasha.
  • - Weapons include LEGO® NINJAGO® ninja Nya's spear, Pythor's Serpentine staff and Lasha's short Serpentine dagger.
  • - This LEGO® NINJAGO® toy also includes collectible Golden Weapon - The Nunchucks of Lightning - with a buildable Serpentine stand.
  • - The LEGO® NINJAGO® Legacy range features new versions of popular ninja toys for kids from past seasons to recreate or reimagine iconic conflicts from the NINJAGO Masters of Spinjitzu TV show.
  • Fly to help Nya's battle against the Serpentine snakes and reclaim Jay's Nunchucks of Lightning with LEGO® NINJAGO® Legacy 70668 Jay's Storm Fighter toy plane. This shooting fighter jet features an opening minifigure cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, foldout wings and blades. This action-packed ninja playset includes a collectible Golden Weapon - The Nunchucks of Lightning - with a buildable Serpentine stand, plus 4 NINJAGO® toy action figures with weapons to role-play and reimagine classic action from the NINJAGO® Masters of Spinjitzu TV show.
  • Ninja toy jet measures over 3” (8cm) high, 11” (28cm) long and 11” (30cm) wide.
  • 490 pieces - LEGO® NINJAGO® set for boys and girls aged 9+ and for fans and big kids of all ages.
  • The LEGO® NINJAGO® Legacy range features new versions of popular models from past seasons to recreate or reimagine classic conflicts from the NINJAGO® Masters of Spinjitzu TV show.

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Minor but strange design flaw.

4 stars

This set is beautiful and awesome! But I’m pretty confused. The wings don’t lock in normal position. The wings have a way of locking but they are out of reach of each other.

my son is seven. he enjoy building it but he doesn

5 stars

my son is seven. he enjoy building it but he doesnt play whith it much

Quite a good set, One min problem though...

4 stars

This set is overall really good! My son is the lego builder here and he has some comments to say. He believes that this set has one main problem. The wings base in bags 3 and 4 are quite loose once you transform it. It's VERY big and only has around 9 studs to stay on. It kind of almost just floats around. That's really all though, the parts to price ratio is amazing. I would defiantly recommend it.

Good example of a great remake

5 stars

I bought this set mainly for the python mini figure. But I was surprised by how good the jet remake was. Even though I did not enjoy them making remakes of sets. I probably liked this remake the most the details are very accurate and the play features are fun.

Jays Storm Fighter

5 stars

I think this set is great. I love the fold out feature and all the details of the set. I didn't get the original Storm Fighter and I like how Lego made a second one. I like the new mini-figures and I like how they added a stand for the nun-chucks of lighting. Also the set was much bigger than expected. Over all another very fun Lego set.

a blast from the past!

5 stars

On Christmas day 2012 I got the original "storm fighter" and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world! so when I first saw the new Ninjago "Legacy" sets I had to get this one. it was a fun build and several aspects of the interior design reminded me of the set it's based on, and the mechanism that causes the wings to open is genius! when I compared both "storm fighters" it was obvious that the new one is far superior! this set also comes with a great selection of minifigures, including an awesome variant of jay that looks a bit like his DX suit. overall it's a wonderful re-imagining of an old set, (the whole Legacy sub-theme is wonderful!) and I hope the Lego group will re-imagine more Ninjago sets soon!

Absolutely great and completely reccomended.

5 stars

I purchased this set a few days ago, and boy do I not regret it. This set is incredibly detailed. It shares accuracy with the original Storm Fighter in-show but also has it's own great elements from being remastered. The jet is a pretty nice size, but the techniques used to build it (the main function and the front nose) are pretty interesting. The function is very satisfying and entertaining. One thing to note is that for me, it's best to hold the set from the back, with your thumb in the space between the top engines/top wings. The feature is integrated very well, you have full on wings, and when you use it, they get bigger and the jet becomes even more sleeker. There's also a small space behind the set in the cockpit (which by the way, has a nicely detailed interior complete with control stick) that can store small things (maybe the Nunchucks of Lightning if you want to make it seem like it did become the Storm Fighter). The new minifigures are super well printed and detailed. Nya's minifigure might even be my favorite of her's so far. I also find that the mini build (meant to hold the Nunchucks of Lightning) also makes a good weapon rack for the Snakes. All in all, great set, go get it if you can.

