LEGO Jays Storm Fighter 70668

Minor but strange design flaw. 4 stars Review from lego.com 8th September 2019 This set is beautiful and awesome! But I’m pretty confused. The wings don’t lock in normal position. The wings have a way of locking but they are out of reach of each other.

my son is seven. he enjoy building it but he doesn 5 stars Review from lego.com 7th September 2019 my son is seven. he enjoy building it but he doesnt play whith it much

Quite a good set, One min problem though... 4 stars Review from lego.com 6th August 2019 This set is overall really good! My son is the lego builder here and he has some comments to say. He believes that this set has one main problem. The wings base in bags 3 and 4 are quite loose once you transform it. It's VERY big and only has around 9 studs to stay on. It kind of almost just floats around. That's really all though, the parts to price ratio is amazing. I would defiantly recommend it.

Good example of a great remake 5 stars Review from lego.com 7th May 2019 I bought this set mainly for the python mini figure. But I was surprised by how good the jet remake was. Even though I did not enjoy them making remakes of sets. I probably liked this remake the most the details are very accurate and the play features are fun.

Jays Storm Fighter 5 stars Review from lego.com 12th February 2019 I think this set is great. I love the fold out feature and all the details of the set. I didn't get the original Storm Fighter and I like how Lego made a second one. I like the new mini-figures and I like how they added a stand for the nun-chucks of lighting. Also the set was much bigger than expected. Over all another very fun Lego set.

a blast from the past! 5 stars Review from lego.com 14th January 2019 On Christmas day 2012 I got the original "storm fighter" and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world! so when I first saw the new Ninjago "Legacy" sets I had to get this one. it was a fun build and several aspects of the interior design reminded me of the set it's based on, and the mechanism that causes the wings to open is genius! when I compared both "storm fighters" it was obvious that the new one is far superior! this set also comes with a great selection of minifigures, including an awesome variant of jay that looks a bit like his DX suit. overall it's a wonderful re-imagining of an old set, (the whole Legacy sub-theme is wonderful!) and I hope the Lego group will re-imagine more Ninjago sets soon!