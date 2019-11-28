LEGO Jays Storm Fighter 70668

Minor but strange design flaw.
This set is beautiful and awesome! But I’m pretty confused. The wings don’t lock in normal position. The wings have a way of locking but they are out of reach of each other.
my son is seven. he enjoy building it but he doesnt play whith it much
Quite a good set, One min problem though...
This set is overall really good! My son is the lego builder here and he has some comments to say. He believes that this set has one main problem. The wings base in bags 3 and 4 are quite loose once you transform it. It's VERY big and only has around 9 studs to stay on. It kind of almost just floats around. That's really all though, the parts to price ratio is amazing. I would defiantly recommend it.
Good example of a great remake
I bought this set mainly for the python mini figure. But I was surprised by how good the jet remake was. Even though I did not enjoy them making remakes of sets. I probably liked this remake the most the details are very accurate and the play features are fun.
Jays Storm Fighter
I think this set is great. I love the fold out feature and all the details of the set. I didn't get the original Storm Fighter and I like how Lego made a second one. I like the new mini-figures and I like how they added a stand for the nun-chucks of lighting. Also the set was much bigger than expected. Over all another very fun Lego set.
a blast from the past!
On Christmas day 2012 I got the original "storm fighter" and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world! so when I first saw the new Ninjago "Legacy" sets I had to get this one. it was a fun build and several aspects of the interior design reminded me of the set it's based on, and the mechanism that causes the wings to open is genius! when I compared both "storm fighters" it was obvious that the new one is far superior! this set also comes with a great selection of minifigures, including an awesome variant of jay that looks a bit like his DX suit. overall it's a wonderful re-imagining of an old set, (the whole Legacy sub-theme is wonderful!) and I hope the Lego group will re-imagine more Ninjago sets soon!
Absolutely great and completely reccomended.
I purchased this set a few days ago, and boy do I not regret it. This set is incredibly detailed. It shares accuracy with the original Storm Fighter in-show but also has it's own great elements from being remastered. The jet is a pretty nice size, but the techniques used to build it (the main function and the front nose) are pretty interesting. The function is very satisfying and entertaining. One thing to note is that for me, it's best to hold the set from the back, with your thumb in the space between the top engines/top wings. The feature is integrated very well, you have full on wings, and when you use it, they get bigger and the jet becomes even more sleeker. There's also a small space behind the set in the cockpit (which by the way, has a nicely detailed interior complete with control stick) that can store small things (maybe the Nunchucks of Lightning if you want to make it seem like it did become the Storm Fighter). The new minifigures are super well printed and detailed. Nya's minifigure might even be my favorite of her's so far. I also find that the mini build (meant to hold the Nunchucks of Lightning) also makes a good weapon rack for the Snakes. All in all, great set, go get it if you can.