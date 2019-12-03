LEGO DUPLO Fire Truck Toys for 2 Year Olds, 10901

Just right for 2 and 1/2 year old grand daughter
So, my grand daughter is jealous of her older (by 2 years) brother's lego build kits, but she just doesn't the fine motor control that she will have in a few years. This kit is perfect. She can take it apart and reassemble endlessly. She has a Fire Truck that she can use for our car chase games and the other parts of the kit allow her to have her own fantasy play time rescuing the kitten.
Almost the perfect fire engine
My 2 year old son loves his fire engine, especially the lights and sound (and it's soft enough not to drive his parents crazy). However he was really disappointed that there's no fire hose which means he can't play his favourite fire brigade scenario: extinguishing a fire.