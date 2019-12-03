By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
LEGO DUPLO Fire Truck Toys for 2 Year Olds, 10901

4.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO DUPLO Fire Truck Toys for 2 Year Olds, 10901
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

  • - Help your little firefighter rush to the rescue with this easy to build Fire Truck.
  • - Features a fire truck for children with tilting ladder and an opening drawer.
  • - Press the button to activate the lights and sounds, and speed to the rescue in this red fire truck toy for toddlers!
  • - Includes 2 LEGO® DUPLO® figures: a firefighter and a child, plus a cat figure.
  • - Use the modern characters to have fun while role-playing rescue situations and celebrating real-life heroes.
  • Play out real-life scenarios in LEGO DUPLO Town: a recognizable world with modern DUPLO figures. Help your little firefighter rush to the rescue in the 10901 Fire Truck for kids with flashing blue light and siren sound! This toy fire truck with ladder is easy to build and also has an opening draw. Toddlers will love to help the firefighter rescue the cat from the buildable tree! Includes 2 LEGO DUPLO figures: a firefighter figure and a child figure, plus a cat.
  • Firefighter truck measures over 3” (10cm) high, 5” (14cm) long and 2” (7cm) wide.
  • 21 pieces - Kids' firefighter toy for boys and girls aged 2+.

Just right for 2 and 1/2 year old grand daughter

5 stars

So, my grand daughter is jealous of her older (by 2 years) brother's lego build kits, but she just doesn't the fine motor control that she will have in a few years. This kit is perfect. She can take it apart and reassemble endlessly. She has a Fire Truck that she can use for our car chase games and the other parts of the kit allow her to have her own fantasy play time rescuing the kitten.

Almost the perfect fire engine

4 stars

My 2 year old son loves his fire engine, especially the lights and sound (and it's soft enough not to drive his parents crazy). However he was really disappointed that there's no fire hose which means he can't play his favourite fire brigade scenario: extinguishing a fire.

