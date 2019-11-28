LEGO Creator 3in1 Underwater Robot Model Toy 31090

Nice fun build
Picked this up for a quick build while on holidays and wasn’t disappointed. Easy but interesting, and a great robot at the end! Can’t wait to build the B & C builds.
Underwater robot
I love this Robot when i was done building it ,I didn’t dare take him apart so I went out and purchased 2 more sets.i built the submarine next,I just loved the little plastic bubble cover the manta is cool also as reviewer #1 stated you can man both with mini figures this set is Awesome. I gave the 3rd set to my co workers 16 yr old son I hope he enjoys it as much as I do and that means I have to go buy a 4th set LOL .
One of my favorite LEGO sets of all time.
To be honest, I wasn't expecting too much from this set: I picked it up for my birthday and assembled the B and C models (1 per night) over the past week. When I assembled the A model, though, I was blown away by a few things: 1. I was planning to redesign/rebuild the main robot build to be a mech driven by a classic LEGO space guy. Little did I know that the set was designed to remove the eye and just place a guy inside: perfect! 2. I tried the LEGO Life app version of the build instructions. These are awesome, and I'm going to look for these on all future LEGO sets I build. Way easier to follow than the paper instructions (and I've been building LEGO for 30+ years) -- just being able to pan and zoom, plus animated glows on the added parts per step, this was amazing. 3. The set is just friggin' cool. :-) Big, beefy, articulate, truly frightening claw hands with a drill in the one palm, and a nearly opposable thumb in the other. Just cool. The pipes tracing through the model. Just cool. Very nice. The only thing I'd say about this set that might have made it better was add a few dollars to the price and include a minifig. All 3 models can be piloted by a minifig, and I did not expect this just looking at the box in the store. An amazing set -- I'm surprised more people aren't talking about it online. I'm looking forward to slightly modifying and putting in my classic space display.