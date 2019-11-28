By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
LEGO Creator 3in1 Underwater Robot Model Toy 31090

  • - Enjoy 3 building opportunities with this LEGO® Creator 3in1 set!
  • Build the Underwater Robot and manta ray, then rebuild to create a toy Submarine with a manipulator arm, or an Underwater Crane treasure hunt center.
  • - The Underwater Robot features highly flexible joints, viewing dome with red robot eye, mechanical-style hands with drill, claw and grabber, ballast tanks and large robot feet for traversing the seabed.
  • Open the Robot's helmet and remove the robot eye to reveal a control console and move the Robot's head, arms and legs to create cool action poses!
  • - The Underwater Robot comes with a cool yellow, grey, black and red colour scheme.
  • Head for the ocean floor in search of gold with the awesome Underwater Robot, featuring highly posable joints, large transparent domed helmet, red robot eye, ballast tanks and huge feet for walking on the seabed. Remove the robot eye to transform the dome into a cockpit control center. The Underwater Robot toy also has a claw and drill at the end of its left arm and a grabber on its right. This set also includes a buildable manta ray and a small seabed build with a sea plant and golden nugget elements. With LEGO® Creator 3in1 sets you get 3 different build and play experiences. Build the Underwater Robot and then rebuild it to create a toy Submarine or an Underwater Crane treasure hunt center for more deep-sea action and adventure.
  • Underwater Robot stands over 5” (14cm) high; manta ray measures over 1” (3cm) high, 2” (6cm) long and 2” (7cm) wide; Submarine measures over 3” (9cm) high, 6” (17cm) long and 5” (13m) wide; Underwater Crane measures over 4” (12cm) high, 5” (13cm) long and 7” (18cm) wide.
  • 207 pieces - For boys and girls aged 7+ and for fans and kids of all ages.

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Nice fun build

5 stars

Picked this up for a quick build while on holidays and wasn’t disappointed. Easy but interesting, and a great robot at the end! Can’t wait to build the B & C builds.

Underwater robot

5 stars

I love this Robot when i was done building it ,I didn’t dare take him apart so I went out and purchased 2 more sets.i built the submarine next,I just loved the little plastic bubble cover the manta is cool also as reviewer #1 stated you can man both with mini figures this set is Awesome. I gave the 3rd set to my co workers 16 yr old son I hope he enjoys it as much as I do and that means I have to go buy a 4th set LOL .

One of my favorite LEGO sets of all time.

5 stars

To be honest, I wasn't expecting too much from this set: I picked it up for my birthday and assembled the B and C models (1 per night) over the past week. When I assembled the A model, though, I was blown away by a few things: 1. I was planning to redesign/rebuild the main robot build to be a mech driven by a classic LEGO space guy. Little did I know that the set was designed to remove the eye and just place a guy inside: perfect! 2. I tried the LEGO Life app version of the build instructions. These are awesome, and I'm going to look for these on all future LEGO sets I build. Way easier to follow than the paper instructions (and I've been building LEGO for 30+ years) -- just being able to pan and zoom, plus animated glows on the added parts per step, this was amazing. 3. The set is just friggin' cool. :-) Big, beefy, articulate, truly frightening claw hands with a drill in the one palm, and a nearly opposable thumb in the other. Just cool. The pipes tracing through the model. Just cool. Very nice. The only thing I'd say about this set that might have made it better was add a few dollars to the price and include a minifig. All 3 models can be piloted by a minifig, and I did not expect this just looking at the box in the store. An amazing set -- I'm surprised more people aren't talking about it online. I'm looking forward to slightly modifying and putting in my classic space display.

