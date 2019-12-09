By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
LEGO Sweetest Friends EVER! THE LEGO MOVIE 2 70822

image 1 of LEGO Sweetest Friends EVER! THE LEGO MOVIE 2 70822
  • - Build THE LEGO MOVIE 2 characters Unikitty and her foodie friends Ice Cream Cone and Chocolate Bar then have a drink and a slice of cake from the tea trolley!
  • Included Unikitty character comes with 2 interchangeable facial expression.
  • - Tea trolley features teapot, coffee cup and cake accessory elements.
  • Enjoy creative play and recreate delicious scenes from THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ with this fun building toy.
  • - This amazing LEGO® City set makes an ideal gift for preschoolers and youngsters.
  • Enjoy a drink and a snack with THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ 70822 Unikitty's Sweetest Friends EVER! This fun kids' toy building set features 3 buildable THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ figures-Unikitty, Ice Cream Cone and Chocolate Bar-plus a tea trolley with teapot, coffee cup and cake accessory elements for creative play.
  • THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ figure measurements: Unikitty stands over 1” (5cm) tall; Ice Cream Cone stands over 1” (5cm) tall; Chocolate Bar stands over 1” (5cm) tall; trolley measures over 1” (5cm) high, 1” (3cm) long and 1” (3cm) wide.
  • 76 pieces - Ice cream toy set for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans and kids of all ages.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Safety information

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

