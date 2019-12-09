LEGO Sweetest Friends EVER! THE LEGO MOVIE 2 70822
Offer
- - Build THE LEGO MOVIE 2 characters Unikitty and her foodie friends Ice Cream Cone and Chocolate Bar then have a drink and a slice of cake from the tea trolley!
- Included Unikitty character comes with 2 interchangeable facial expression.
- - Tea trolley features teapot, coffee cup and cake accessory elements.
- Enjoy creative play and recreate delicious scenes from THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ with this fun building toy.
- - This amazing LEGO® City set makes an ideal gift for preschoolers and youngsters.
- Enjoy a drink and a snack with THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ 70822 Unikitty's Sweetest Friends EVER! This fun kids' toy building set features 3 buildable THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ figures-Unikitty, Ice Cream Cone and Chocolate Bar-plus a tea trolley with teapot, coffee cup and cake accessory elements for creative play.
- THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ figure measurements: Unikitty stands over 1” (5cm) tall; Ice Cream Cone stands over 1” (5cm) tall; Chocolate Bar stands over 1” (5cm) tall; trolley measures over 1” (5cm) high, 1” (3cm) long and 1” (3cm) wide.
- 76 pieces - Ice cream toy set for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans and kids of all ages.
Information
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019