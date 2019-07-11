LEGO Movie 2 Introducing Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi Toy 70824

Love it!
My daughter got this for her 11th birthday. She says its a great addition to her Lego collection. This set is currently displayed on her book shelf. She occasionally gets it down to play with. She looooves the banana.
Parts
Hd less than 24 hours and a wing had broke where it connects. Cannot find replacement for it
everything is awesome in this set
love this set because it has all the main characters who are female and it is great
GREAT SET!! But poor quality
I bought this set and Immediately loved it! The price is great the minifigure/doll/brick built character selection was awesome plus the additional rotating stand! But then the other day I started to display the set and sweet mayhems hair piece cracked and one of her attachable wings snapped in half. The same thing happened to me with unikitty's ear in unikitty's sweetest friends. So now my sweet mayhem AND my unikitty are just sitting there headless wingless and earless
Great little Set
Great way to get most of these characters. I did the pony build of the Queen because the Whatevera Box for her has a better build for the other base build of her. And this set is the only way to build the pony. I enjoyed this. The blue stand representing the fountain is a bit weird, but ok.
Funny, colorful, awesome
I love this set! The figures are just so well made. Building is a lot of fun. Queen has 2 different building options, wihch is a great extra. Banana is so well made, lots of fun
Nice very good
it is very good to get queen whatever wantabe and sweet mayhem
Bought it for the banana
I needed a lego banana, that's all I really have to say.
The Ladies of the show
This is a awesome set that has the main ladies appearing in the new lego movie. I love the friends styles figures from this set. The detail on them is amazing. The helmet with the figure is nice and also fits on a normal LEGO style head. Her hairpiece is fun and colorful. The banana guy is a fun build using ingenious pieces to have great features. Queen Wa’nabi is a nice build. She’s got two different options with very colorful pieces. The crown piece is very nice as well. Overall a nice set with two fun builds.