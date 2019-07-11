By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
LEGO Movie 2 Introducing Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi Toy 70824

4.5(9)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO Movie 2 Introducing Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi Toy 70824
  • - Join Lucy and meet the shape-shifting Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi for the first time with THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ 70824 Introducing Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi toy building set.
  • Includes 5 THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ characters: a brick-built Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi in horse form and Banarnar figures, plus new-for-January-2019 Sweet Mayhem and Susan mini-doll figures, and a new-for-January-2019 Lucy minifigure.
  • - Rebuild the horse to transform the shape-shifting Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi into pile-of-bricks form with 4 interchangeable face expression decorations.
  • This fun building toy features a rotating platform for Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi in horse form.
  • - Includes Sweet Mayhem's gun and accessory elements include Susan's 2 gold-coloured goblet and tray elements and Lucy's handcuffs to intensify the role-play action.
  • Join Lucy and meet the shape-shifting Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi for the first time THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ 70824 Introducing Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi building toy. This popular toy features a brick-built Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi in horse form with a rotating platform, plus 4 alternative face expression decorations for when you rebuild the shape-shifting queen into pile-of-bricks form. This LEGO playset also includes a buildable THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ Banarnar figure, Sweet Mayhem and Susan mini-dolls, and a THE LEGO® MOVIE 2™ Lucy minifigure for creative play.
  • Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi horse measures over 4” (11cm) high, 3” (9cm) long and 2” (6cm) wide; Banarnar stands 1” (3cm) tall.
  • 115 pieces - Toy building set for boys and girls aged 6+ and for fans and kids of all ages.

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Love it!

5 stars

My daughter got this for her 11th birthday. She says its a great addition to her Lego collection. This set is currently displayed on her book shelf. She occasionally gets it down to play with. She looooves the banana.

Parts

4 stars

Hd less than 24 hours and a wing had broke where it connects. Cannot find replacement for it

everything is awesome in this set

5 stars

love this set because it has all the main characters who are female and it is great

GREAT SET!! But poor quality

2 stars

I bought this set and Immediately loved it! The price is great the minifigure/doll/brick built character selection was awesome plus the additional rotating stand! But then the other day I started to display the set and sweet mayhems hair piece cracked and one of her attachable wings snapped in half. The same thing happened to me with unikitty's ear in unikitty's sweetest friends. So now my sweet mayhem AND my unikitty are just sitting there headless wingless and earless

Great little Set

5 stars

Great way to get most of these characters. I did the pony build of the Queen because the Whatevera Box for her has a better build for the other base build of her. And this set is the only way to build the pony. I enjoyed this. The blue stand representing the fountain is a bit weird, but ok.

Funny, colorful, awesome

5 stars

I love this set! The figures are just so well made. Building is a lot of fun. Queen has 2 different building options, wihch is a great extra. Banana is so well made, lots of fun

Nice very good

5 stars

it is very good to get queen whatever wantabe and sweet mayhem

Bought it for the banana

5 stars

I needed a lego banana, that's all I really have to say.

The Ladies of the show

5 stars

This is a awesome set that has the main ladies appearing in the new lego movie. I love the friends styles figures from this set. The detail on them is amazing. The helmet with the figure is nice and also fits on a normal LEGO style head. Her hairpiece is fun and colorful. The banana guy is a fun build using ingenious pieces to have great features. Queen Wa’nabi is a nice build. She’s got two different options with very colorful pieces. The crown piece is very nice as well. Overall a nice set with two fun builds.

