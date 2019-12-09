LEGO Movie 2 Ultrakatty & Warrior Lucy! Vehicle Toy 70827

ACCESSING INNER RAGE!!! 5 stars Review from lego.com 20th August 2019 First of all, I loved the fact that they made an Ultrakatty from the movie. in the movie, unikitty can transform into her most ferocious form yet! The new Lucy is definately a favorite! Emmet is also great with his smiling face or his screaming face. the alien invader is well built, and rotating eye feature is great! I love Ultrakatty's three facial expressions. the ONLY problem that i have with this LEGO Movie 2 set is that if you are like me, and want everything perfect, than getting her feet and legs just perfect are a bit difficult. But overall, great job on this one LEGO!!!

UltraAwesome 5 stars Review from lego.com 1st April 2019 When it came out I knew I wanted this set. But hesitated but after I watched the movie I wanted it more I got the buggy and this. Overall I think that this has some good techniques like the shoulder plates for example. I find changing the head a little annoying but it's fine to me.

Awesome ultrakatty 5 stars Review from lego.com 20th March 2019 Although I do not understand why they threw in warrior lucy in the title I love this set. An awesome new 5x3 piece for ultrakatty as well as an awesome brick built duplo monster this set is awesome!

love it 5 stars Review from lego.com 19th March 2019 a great way to get ultrakatty in her huge death mode and i love it!

Ultrakatty & Warrior Lucy! 5 stars Review from lego.com 17th March 2019 I think this was amazing : ). recommend this to anyone totally worth the money and all the other Lego movie 2 sets they are good price and is very detailed so anyone should have it!

I love you & your several faces Unikatty 5 stars Review from lego.com 26th February 2019 I love that they gave you a few faces for Unikatty. I love her. This set is so much fun. The build was interesting without being too hard. It is fun to play with as well. The brick built Duplo was fun to make as well.

UltraKatty and Warrior Lucy 4 stars Review from lego.com 15th February 2019 Bought this model within twenty minutes of seeing it first advertised. It just looked fantastic. And I must admit in the flesh it is really great. Paired up with UniKitty in her more innocent form it's quite the contrast! It's a nice straightforward build, reasonably interesting. The four legs are the same other than certain parts being mirrored due to being on the left or right side of the body, but that's the only time on this model you see the dreaded "x2" after a list of instructions. The Duplo model is pretty clever, the rotating eye doesn't really do a great deal for me, the control sticking out the back to rotate the eye just seems a bit clunky. I don't know if these parts are even still available but making the eye just so it sat on a rotating piece, a turntable if those are still used, something like that so it could be rotated would be fine, or honestly even just making it so it was there but couldn't rotate, that would be fine too. Lucy looks great with her new accessories and outfit, and Emmet is just the standard Emmet. The only major difference from the versions of him you got with the original movie sets is he doesn't have the attachment for the Piece of Resistance, because of course that's no longer a plot point. About the only slight disappointment for me was that UltraKatty's shoulder, hip and neck joints are ball joints, so they're very adjustable, but her knee, ankle and waist joints are single axis hinges, with the detents that click around to various positions. This does limit the poseability somewhat. I do wonder if this was a decision done because the ball joints wouldn't hold a pose as well perhaps. I thought there were high friction ball joints available now which ought to be able to hold this model up - it's not -that- heavy, and it would make a great improvement for this model - it would give it way more poseability. There were a few stickers too, just four of them, for UltraKatty's armour plates. UltraKatty's face (with two alternate face pieces), and Lucy's Stop sign shield are printed pieces, thankfully. That said though, honestly I think it's worth the asking just for UltraKatty, that is one of the most awesome brick built figures I've ever built. Overall, an excellent set.

Ultrakitty ultrarticulated 4 stars Review from lego.com 3rd February 2019 Overall, I bought the set as a fan of the saga and stop motion animator who love the first movie. My experience with the product has been really satisfied based in my aim, to make stop motion animation with the puppets, which are really good articulated granted a quite good experience in the field of brick films. The design and cool new printing and sizes are really cool.

Meh 4 stars Review from lego.com 31st January 2019 The set is nice to look at and is interesting to build. But for the price listed...I am glad I had free shipping and lego money from buying 70840...I do not think it was worth price. I bought it because my daughter REALLY wanted this one...but she didn't display it as proudly as the unikitty roller coaster thing. If that tells you anything...my suggestion is go look at the box in store and decide for yourself.