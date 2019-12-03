LEGO Super Heroes Spider-Man Bike Rescue 76113

Sons 5th birthday present
Bought this set, at a local store in town for my sons birthday. He’s obsessed with everything LEGO, so I found this set which he absolutely loved. Between myself and him(who just turned 5 today) we got it built within 30 or so min. I love the detailed instructions that come with every set. After you have built a few of them already, they get easier. My son I think can build them better than me. Awesome set!!
not the best.
overall this is a good set! don't get me wrong there are a lot of great things to this set. MINIFIGURES carnage is great! I love the way the tentacle things bring out his character! but he seems like a step down from the last one, no arm printing, and less leg printing. however I do not really care because I did not get my hands on the first one:) if your reading this and you realize that I did not get the OG carnage, you will probably assume that I did not get the first miles morales either, but I am happy that his detailing is a tad different. spiderman is Ok. CONS. the bike is WAY oversized. like WAY big. the dashboard is a CAR HOOD. it is ridiculous. like this is not the first time a bike was ruined. like batmans, way oversized. I wish it could be a sleeker bike like the brick built catwomans bike I love that bike! or spiderman older bike! both were great! and while I understand that it was made for little hands, the size of that is simply insane! in a bad way! other than the bike I have no complaints sorry for the long review.
Great figures in a great set
I bought this set originally just for the minifigures. But after opening to take them out I decided I might as well build the motorcycle and lab as well. Spider-Man’s motorcycle: The spider cycle is pretty easy to build. And I would say that younger builders would be able to easily build it as well. The minifigures!!! The spider men included in this set are awesome! It’s been a while since we got a new Miles Morales. So I was excited to get him. Also we have had the same spiderman design for awhile as well. So the update is very welcome. The carnage minifigure is really interesting, with his detachable “tentacles”(I prefer them off because they are really bulky). The “Lab”: The lab is a nice little side build that I find pretty cool. It includes a function where you can blow the “core” up. Also it comes with lots of black/yellow caution tiles (which are nice pieces) I recommend this set to young builders who want a nice build and great minifigures. I also recommend it to AFOLs because if you like spiderman this is a cheap set to get 3 different versions.