LEGO Super Heroes Batman Batsub and the Underwater Clash 76116

Another Batman set... starring Ocean Master!

4 stars

Review from lego.com

17th January 2019

The minifigures in this set are great, and are its primary draw. Ocean Master is unequivocally the star here. I still wish we had gotten the Patrick Wilson version in the Aquaman movie set, but this one is the next best thing. Ocean Master's purple New 52 armor (last seen in Mera: Queen of Atlantis) is very well translated. I might have used a different color for the cape (preferably double-sided black and red), but the one used works fine. I definitely would have included the trident in silver rather than gunmetal, though. His face looks great. He has one expression with printed goggles and one without, and the Atlantean helmet looks great in silver. Aquaman's Jason Mamoa-inspired Rebirth variant, which was introduced in the Atlantean Civil War storyline, looks great as well. The print on his torso uses almost exactly the same pattern for the scales as his original variant, though it has been rearranged slightly. I'm not sure how I feel about the use of the yellowish orange over the regular orange, but it's not a terrible choice. Rebirth Batman is the same as in the new Batman Mech set, though he is included with a black scuba mask (a relatively new color for this piece, if I'm not mistaken, which was first used in the Darth Vader Castle) and flippers instead of a cape. I personally like the Rebirth batsuit, so I'm happy to see it used again. He uses the original Super Heroes Batman head (rather than the newer ones introduced with the New 52 Batman and Justice League versions) for the first time since 2015, in the Green Lantern vs Sinestro set. I'm disappointed by the lack of Batarangs, which would have been easy to include. I'm happy to see a shark included, but I wish it had been the larger version that can swallow a minifigure. Objectively, the Batsub is good. The gyroscopic cockpit is very smooth, and the stud shooters are a nice play feature that always works. It's also easy to get Batman in and out of the cockpit due to the fact that he's only attached by two studs. The arms are pretty useless and do nothing aside from getting in the way of the cockpit opening (not that that makes opening it any harder), and can easily be left off if desired. Subjectively, though, this feels more than a little repetitive. There were already enough Batman-based sets before the LEGO Batman Movie oversaturated the market (not that the movie or the sets were inherently bad; quite the opposite), but now it's just getting ridiculous. LEGO could make an entire wave of sets based on Atlantis and its war fleet alone just from the current run of comics, and I'm talking a wave with as many sets as Star Wars gets. DC and Marvel get significantly fewer sets than Star Wars or Ninjago, and yet has just as much material to draw from. Last year's wave of sets was great: 3 sets based on or at least seemingly vaguely inspired by storylines such as Flashpoint, Forever Evil, the Court of Owls, and even Infinite Crisis, and 8 entirely new characters (Lobo, Killer Frost, Reverse-Flash, Firestorm, Cheetah, Batwoman, the Talons, and an OMAC cyborg), and that was just in 5 sets. Now we're starting off 2019 with only 2 sets with random Batman vehicles and only 2 new characters collectively, and it feels like a large step backwards. It would be really nice to see more sets based on actual DC storylines like Crisis on Infinite Earths, Blackest Night, dark Nights: Metal, or Flash War. And can we please get some Arrowverse sets already?? Or at least a minifigure pack for each show?? At the end of the day, though, this is a well-designed Bat-submarine and a cheap way to get Ocean Master, and I'd recommend it to any fan of Aquaman or Batman.