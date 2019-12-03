By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
LEGO Technic Police Pursuit with Pull Back Motor Toy 42091

image 1 of LEGO Technic Police Pursuit with Pull Back Motor Toy 42091
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

  • - Build an awesome police vehicle with a powerful pull-back motor, red and blue warning beacons, aerodynamic front bumper, large rear spoiler and wide black rims with low profile tires.
  • Activate the pull-back motor to experience the awesome power of this Police Pursuit vehicle.
  • - Check out the blue, white and black colour scheme with cool police stickers.
  • Bring on the 42090 Getaway Truck pull-back and let the chase begin or combine with the 42090 Getaway Truck to create the awesome Ultimate 4x4 combi model!
  • - This play vehicle is ideal for budding LEGO® Technic builders, improving hand-eye coordination and sparking imaginative play.
  • Power up the pull-back motor and start a high-speed chase with the sturdy LEGO® Technic 42091 Police Pursuit vehicle! This police car toy features an awesome blue, white and black colour scheme with cool police stickers, red and blue warning beacons, aerodynamic front bumper, large rear spoiler and wide black rims with low profile tyres. Combine it with the 42090 Getaway Truck pull-back for action-packed car chases, or to create the Ultimate 4x4 combi model.
  • Measures over 2” (6cm) high, 7” (20 cm) long and 3” (10cm) wide; Combi model measures over 3” (10cm) high, 9” (23cm) long and 3” (10cm) wide.
  • 120 pieces - For boys and girls aged 7+ and for fans and kids of all ages. Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Deceptive box picture

3 stars

Be aware that the picture on the back of the box shows a vehicle which actually cannot be built from this set alone. It's very disappointing that Lego have done this, as it almost seems intentionally deceptive. I would consider myself a reasonably experienced Lego buyer, but I missed the small print, and bought the set, thinking this was an alternate build, not that it required an additional set.

Awesome 4 any Age

5 stars

I purchased this set because I have been curious about the pull back system but have been unable to find the correct model for me. This is it. I took my time with the few stickers and the build came out simply spectacular. It it a post modern look and its size make it a great display piece, however I must confess to using it for a while to race around the house. I took off the front few pieces and it even jumped a ramp that I had. This is a wonderfully enjoyable set, offering a variety of different things to build. This is the set to introduce someone to the " Technic" line. The instructions are clear, the pieces large, and the build is symmetrical. It is almost twice the size of a Lego city police car. This makes it easy and fun to enjoy the experience of the build. This is a great set.

