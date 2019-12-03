LEGO Technic Police Pursuit with Pull Back Motor Toy 42091

Deceptive box picture
Be aware that the picture on the back of the box shows a vehicle which actually cannot be built from this set alone. It's very disappointing that Lego have done this, as it almost seems intentionally deceptive. I would consider myself a reasonably experienced Lego buyer, but I missed the small print, and bought the set, thinking this was an alternate build, not that it required an additional set.
Awesome 4 any Age
I purchased this set because I have been curious about the pull back system but have been unable to find the correct model for me. This is it. I took my time with the few stickers and the build came out simply spectacular. It it a post modern look and its size make it a great display piece, however I must confess to using it for a while to race around the house. I took off the front few pieces and it even jumped a ramp that I had. This is a wonderfully enjoyable set, offering a variety of different things to build. This is the set to introduce someone to the " Technic" line. The instructions are clear, the pieces large, and the build is symmetrical. It is almost twice the size of a Lego city police car. This makes it easy and fun to enjoy the experience of the build. This is a great set.