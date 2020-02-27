LEGO Technic 2in1 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Car Toy 42093

Me and my friend had to restart
Me and my friend had to restart because we messed up on the same part so I would make the directions for the position more specific.
Definitely worth the effort to build it.
Just some recommends suggestions when you're building it: Since the bags are not numbered, as they are with Creator Kits, you might want to empty the bags into bowls or similar, so the pieces are easier to sort through. Secondly, follow the instructions carefully because if you go wrong it’s quite a job to take it apart to go back. Otherwise it’s a good absorbing build.
Great set
Amazing lego set, kind of wished the doors opened, but they didnt. but its fine. second lego technic set i got, (tracked loader first) amazing play experience!
Little orange corvette
I bought this to go with Lego set 42098. Nice smaller technics model, would be a good starter model for novice/new lego builders.
Amazing set
Great set reasonably priced for a over 500 piece set
1st Technic and really enjoyed it
this was my 1st technic build, I come from building plastic models, and this was really enjoyable for me was a lego fan and as a fan of cars
Technic Car? Yes. Corvette? Not so much.
I got this set thinking “Let’s take a whack at a Technic set. I haven’t done one of those in a while.” As a set, it’s okay. It’s a decent looking car with a nice color scheme and pretty cool wheels. What can it do? Steer. That’s it. The doors don’t even open, which is a little strange, but i guess the design didn’t allow for opening doors. Speaking of which, this is *supposed* to look like a Corvette. The most Corvette-looking side is the back with the tail lights, but every other side is just “eh, sort of.” The wheels need to be just a bit bigger to fit the rest of the car, and the front end is a little rough, but looks okay. Not too bad. I found an RC mod for it and plan to increase playability by doing that in the future. If you bought two of these and did one into the Hot Rod, you could have 3 cars on the Car Transporter. Just a thought. Try it out for yourself, but my opinion is it’s alright for the price even if it looks nothing like a Corvette. Have fun and keep building!
Lego Corvette- why I think it's worth it
As the corvette zr1 is currently my favourite car, I was quick to get one. Overall I think the overall shaping of the car is a little bit off and some very peculiar techniques were used. However it does have that awesome corvette vibe and the car really shines when you flip it over and look deep down inside...
Great build you
An amazing build by lego lots of fun and looks amazing highly recommended by me keep it up lego
Corvett Dreamer
This was my first Technics build that I have done and it was a lot of fun. The detail was really good for the size of the car and I love the pistons going up and down when you move the car. Might have to buy another one so a can do the jalopy version of it