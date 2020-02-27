By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
LEGO Technic 2in1 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Car Toy 42093

  • - Build and experience an iconic supercar-the LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1!
  • The 2-in-1 LEGO® Technic 42093 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 set rebuilds into a Hot Rod replica.
  • - This collectible car model features a large rear wing, 4 tailpipes, black spoked rims with low-profile tyres, working steering and visible moving V8 pistons.
  • Operate the working steering and maneuver the vehicle to activate the visible V8 pistons.
  • - This exclusive Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 replica model comes with an authentic orange and black colour scheme plus a cool sticker sheet for additional detailing.
  • Recreate engineering excellence with this LEGO® Technic 42093 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Developed in partnership with Corvette, this exclusive model really captures the essence of the iconic supercar and comes with an authentic orange and black colour scheme, black spoked rims with low-profile tyres, large rear wing and 4 tailpipes. This Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 replica also features working steering and a visible detailed V8 engine with moving pistons. Rebuild this awesome 2-in1 model to create a realistic Hot Rod replica.
  • Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 measures over 3” (8cm) high, 11” (29cm) long and 4” (12cm) wide; Hot Rod measures over 3” (8cm) high, 9” (23cm) long and 4” (12cm) wide.
  • 579 pieces - For boys and girls aged 9+ and for fans and big kids of all ages. Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Information

Me and my friend had to restart

4 stars

Me and my friend had to restart because we messed up on the same part so I would make the directions for the position more specific.

Definitely worth the effort to build it.

4 stars

Just some recommends suggestions when you're building it: Since the bags are not numbered, as they are with Creator Kits, you might want to empty the bags into bowls or similar, so the pieces are easier to sort through. Secondly, follow the instructions carefully because if you go wrong it’s quite a job to take it apart to go back. Otherwise it’s a good absorbing build.

Great set

5 stars

Amazing lego set, kind of wished the doors opened, but they didnt. but its fine. second lego technic set i got, (tracked loader first) amazing play experience!

Little orange corvette

4 stars

I bought this to go with Lego set 42098. Nice smaller technics model, would be a good starter model for novice/new lego builders.

Amazing set

5 stars

Great set reasonably priced for a over 500 piece set

1st Technic and really enjoyed it

5 stars

this was my 1st technic build, I come from building plastic models, and this was really enjoyable for me was a lego fan and as a fan of cars

Technic Car? Yes. Corvette? Not so much.

4 stars

I got this set thinking “Let’s take a whack at a Technic set. I haven’t done one of those in a while.” As a set, it’s okay. It’s a decent looking car with a nice color scheme and pretty cool wheels. What can it do? Steer. That’s it. The doors don’t even open, which is a little strange, but i guess the design didn’t allow for opening doors. Speaking of which, this is *supposed* to look like a Corvette. The most Corvette-looking side is the back with the tail lights, but every other side is just “eh, sort of.” The wheels need to be just a bit bigger to fit the rest of the car, and the front end is a little rough, but looks okay. Not too bad. I found an RC mod for it and plan to increase playability by doing that in the future. If you bought two of these and did one into the Hot Rod, you could have 3 cars on the Car Transporter. Just a thought. Try it out for yourself, but my opinion is it’s alright for the price even if it looks nothing like a Corvette. Have fun and keep building!

Lego Corvette- why I think it's worth it

4 stars

As the corvette zr1 is currently my favourite car, I was quick to get one. Overall I think the overall shaping of the car is a little bit off and some very peculiar techniques were used. However it does have that awesome corvette vibe and the car really shines when you flip it over and look deep down inside...

Great build you

5 stars

An amazing build by lego lots of fun and looks amazing highly recommended by me keep it up lego

Corvett Dreamer

5 stars

This was my first Technics build that I have done and it was a lot of fun. The detail was really good for the size of the car and I love the pistons going up and down when you move the car. Might have to buy another one so a can do the jalopy version of it

