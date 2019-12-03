LEGO City Garbage Truck Construction Truck Toys 60220

Worth the money. Almost.

4 stars

Review from lego.com

21st September 2019

I suppose that I must start out this review by admitting that I honestly bought this set for my almost-30-year-old self. I bought this set in conjunction with the Food Accessories Extra pack, primarily because I noticed that this set contains a carrot without a carrot top, whereas the Extra pack contains an extra carrot top. I was initially worried that this set might not come with two roller skates, but my fears there were unfounded - one of the (very few) extra elements in this set is a second roller skate! Now to the reasoning behind this review's title. For starters, I grew up with the LEGO Town and City Center sets, and have grown accustomed to seeing LEGO sets that include a pushbroom come with a black shovel. Alas, this set, like so many other City sets these days, comes with a dark gray shovel to compliment the pushbroom. I was slightly disappointed, also, by the lack of proper handholds for the second minifigure, who is left to try to hold on to the 1X6 Hangers on the dump bed - barely! The printing on the printed elements is crisp, but, unfortunately, more translucent than the images show, especially on the bumper element. I was a bit taken aback, also, by the fact that the designer only saw fit to provide one bumper element - the rear of the model looks a bit bare without one. Finally, the dumpster has to be picked up to latch onto the back of the dump bed; most children wouldn't think twice about this, but as someone on the Autism spectrum, I can tell you that kids who are also on the spectrum would be a little bit frustrated by this lack of operational realism. In light of this, the dumpster in my set - as well as the latch on the back of the dump bed - got taken apart fairly quickly. The two dark gray plates with the bar on the sides have since seen new life as handholds on the sides of the cab, while the green panels will eventually be integrated into a grain truck which I have designed to go with my Harvester Transport set (please see my review of that set). With all of this in mind, I stand by my statement that I would, in fact, recommend this set to a friend. The build is simple and fun, and I do believe that I was able to complete it in about ten minutes or less, a personal record for a non-Advent Calendar model, I believe! Any child, spectrum or not, will appreciate the larger pieces and easy-to-build design, and I believe that that is why this set is worth the money. Almost.