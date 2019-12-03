By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
LEGO City Garbage Truck Construction Truck Toys 60220

4.5(9)
image 1 of LEGO City Garbage Truck Construction Truck Toys 60220
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Offer

  • - Features an easy-to-build garbage truck toy with an opening 2-minifigure cab and tilting container.
  • Includes a Starter Brick base that helps even first-time builders discover the pride of construction on their own.
  • - Accessory elements include a garbage can, shovel, broom, banana, fish, small branch and 7 LEGO® brick elements.
  • LEGO® City Garbage Truck set with simple building steps gives your child a great start to LEGO® building and help grow their confidence.
  • - LEGO® 4+ introduces your child to an unlimited world of their everyday heroes and makes an excellent gift.
  • Build a tough garbage truck set with a 2-minifigure cab, tilting container and Starter Brick base to quickly get your child building and playing in a world of everyday heroes, a toy dumpster and garbage elements for endless waste collection role-play! Includes 2 LEGO® City waste collector minifigures. Accessory elements include a garbage can, shovel, broom, banana, fish, small branch and 7 LEGO® brick elements. The included simple guide to building and play will help your young waste collector understand the purpose of the building steps, while growing their imagination and confidence, as the perfect start to LEGO brick building toys in a familiar LEGO City setting.
  • Garbage truck measures over 3” (9cm) high, 5” (14cm) long and 2” (7cm) wide; Dumpster measures over 1” (4cm) high, 2” (6cm) wide and 1” (3cm) deep.
  • 90 pieces - Easy to build construction toy for boys and girls aged 4+ and for fans of truck toys and kids of all ages.
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Worth the money. Almost.

4 stars

I suppose that I must start out this review by admitting that I honestly bought this set for my almost-30-year-old self. I bought this set in conjunction with the Food Accessories Extra pack, primarily because I noticed that this set contains a carrot without a carrot top, whereas the Extra pack contains an extra carrot top. I was initially worried that this set might not come with two roller skates, but my fears there were unfounded - one of the (very few) extra elements in this set is a second roller skate! Now to the reasoning behind this review's title. For starters, I grew up with the LEGO Town and City Center sets, and have grown accustomed to seeing LEGO sets that include a pushbroom come with a black shovel. Alas, this set, like so many other City sets these days, comes with a dark gray shovel to compliment the pushbroom. I was slightly disappointed, also, by the lack of proper handholds for the second minifigure, who is left to try to hold on to the 1X6 Hangers on the dump bed - barely! The printing on the printed elements is crisp, but, unfortunately, more translucent than the images show, especially on the bumper element. I was a bit taken aback, also, by the fact that the designer only saw fit to provide one bumper element - the rear of the model looks a bit bare without one. Finally, the dumpster has to be picked up to latch onto the back of the dump bed; most children wouldn't think twice about this, but as someone on the Autism spectrum, I can tell you that kids who are also on the spectrum would be a little bit frustrated by this lack of operational realism. In light of this, the dumpster in my set - as well as the latch on the back of the dump bed - got taken apart fairly quickly. The two dark gray plates with the bar on the sides have since seen new life as handholds on the sides of the cab, while the green panels will eventually be integrated into a grain truck which I have designed to go with my Harvester Transport set (please see my review of that set). With all of this in mind, I stand by my statement that I would, in fact, recommend this set to a friend. The build is simple and fun, and I do believe that I was able to complete it in about ten minutes or less, a personal record for a non-Advent Calendar model, I believe! Any child, spectrum or not, will appreciate the larger pieces and easy-to-build design, and I believe that that is why this set is worth the money. Almost.

Fun & Easy Build

5 stars

My 5 year old son and I built this garbage truck set pretty quickly. It is durable and fun to play with.

Very cool Garbage Truck!

5 stars

My nephew birthday present was fun to put together. We started as a team but he just took over. Very cool working truck. Thanks for the fun!

Great truck

5 stars

Great truck. A must add to your Lego city. Very glad I added to mine.

Weeks of Fun!

5 stars

My son received this as a birthday present and it made his day! He received other LEGO kits but this kit is the only one he will play for hours and hours. Thank you for making this set!

Great Garbage Truck

5 stars

I have wanted this set from the day it came out for no other reason than I absolutely love it. A brilliant design that functions well and has great playability. The fact that the cab is open at the top doesn’t bother me as it doesn’t rain indoors! But it’s certainly not a 2 Minifigure cab. There’s no way in which another figure, apart from the driver, can fit in! The only option is to stand the figure behind the driver but then you can’t operate the tilting back without crushing the second figure ☹️ Overall, a great set!

Easy to build but lacks in pieces.

3 stars

Granted this set is for the age 4+, it is easy to build and play with, good space for lots of trash and other stuff in the container and the truck itself. My main gripe is the lack of roof on the top and a wall behind the driver. I can always use my own pieces, but it still feel a little cheapened.

Great addition to city

5 stars

It is a junior set but I needed a garbage truck for my city. The only gripe is the top of the truck is opened which is weird to me. But overall great set

Happy

4 stars

As I work in the waste industry i was excited to start my Lego waste management collection and everywhere had sold out dr stranges house so opted for this. I’m a big fan of the older green series but happy with the product overall. The only two complaints I have is 1. There is no roof on the cab. And 2. The dumpster looks larger than ones included with other sets. I’ve added a roof using orange bricks already owned so was an easy fix. Love it

