LEGO Friends Mia's Forest Adventure Doll Playset 41363
Offer
- - Head into the woods with LEGO® Friends Mia for a forest adventure.
- This LEGO® adventure set features an electric skateboard, lookout tower, bridge and a tree with drop-down beehive function.
- - The clever drop-down function on this creative play toy helps LEGO Friends Mia swing the beehive down so that the bear can reach the honey.
- Includes a Mia mini-doll figure, plus 2 animal figures: a bear and a frog.
- - Accessory elements include a skateboard remote control, binoculars and a water bottle.
- Go wildlife spotting with LEGO® Friends 41363 Mia's Forest Adventure, featuring a buildable skateboard, lookout post and a bridge. There's a cute baby bear to look after and the clever drop-down function on this creative play toy helps LEGO Friends Mia swing the beehive down so that the bear can reach the honey. There's also a cool electric mountainboard to motor away and continue exploring the surrounding forest. Includes a LEGO Friends Mia mini-doll figure, plus 2 animal figures. Accessory elements include a skateboard remote control, binoculars and a water bottle.
- Skateboard measures over 1” (5cm) long, 1” (3cm) wide and under 1” (3cm) high; lookout measures over 1” (5cm) high, 5” (13cm) wide and 4” (11cm) deep; tree measures over 2” (7 cm) high, 3” (8 cm) wide, and 2” (6 cm) deep.
- 134 pieces - LEGO Friends adventure for boys and girls aged 6+ and for fans and kids of all ages. Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
