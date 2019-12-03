LEGO City Diving Yacht Boat Toy 60221

Great Lego set!
This set is great for beginners. I love that it can float in water. I also like that it comes whith a shark. I did not like that it didn't have very many pieces though.
Yacht
Hey it was super awesome and fun to play with i think everyone should have it
noice
i love this set PERIOD it is so cool a ton of playing time
Love this Set
I do not know why I just had to have this, Build was Easy, play experience is great, I have spend a while just playing with it with my Toddler.
Great sea related set
This is a great small set and the yacht looks superb among my city deep sea explorers setup. The only disappointment was that the deck of the yacht in the pictures is dark tan in color and the one i recieved was tan or "brick yellow".
This Yacht is would be a great set for kids 7+. The bout reaily flouts. The underwater part of this set has A Crab, fish, and A Shark.
great value amazing play
i bought this et and it was worth every penny has a bed inside the boat and other cool features definetly reccomend!!