By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

LEGO City Diving Yacht Boat Toy 60221

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO City Diving Yacht Boat Toy 60221
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

  • - This awesome luxury Diving Yacht features a sun deck, removable roof, turning searchlight and storage.
  • Includes 2 LEGO® City diver minifigures, plus swordfish and crab figures.
  • - Accessory elements include diving gear, a camera, gem element, video camera, oxygen mask, fish figure and a buildable buoy.
  • Also includes a sea floor scene with an opening treasure chest.
  • - Build a sleek diving yacht for amazing underwater adventures!
  • Explore the underwater world with the LEGO® City 60221 Diving Yacht! This cool set features a sun deck, removable roof, turning searchlight and storage/sleeping space inside, plus a sea floor scene with seaweed and an opening treasure chest with gem element. This fun toy boat set also includes a buoy, 2 LEGO® diver minifigures, and swordfish and crab figures. Accessory elements include diving gear, a camera, gem element, video camera, oxygen mask, fish figure and a buildable buoy.
  • Diving yacht measures over 3” (8cm) high, 9” (23cm) long and 2” (6cm) wide; Sea floor scene measures over 1” (5cm) high, 1” (4cm) wide and 1” (4cm) deep.
  • 148 pieces - Creative play set for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans of toy boat building toys and kids of all ages.
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Lego set!

5 stars

This set is great for beginners. I love that it can float in water. I also like that it comes whith a shark. I did not like that it didn't have very many pieces though.

Yacht

5 stars

Hey it was super awesome and fun to play with i think everyone should have it

noice

5 stars

i love this set PERIOD it is so cool a ton of playing time

Love this Set

5 stars

I do not know why I just had to have this, Build was Easy, play experience is great, I have spend a while just playing with it with my Toddler.

Great sea related set

4 stars

This is a great small set and the yacht looks superb among my city deep sea explorers setup. The only disappointment was that the deck of the yacht in the pictures is dark tan in color and the one i recieved was tan or "brick yellow".

This Yacht is would be a great set for kids 7+. Th

4 stars

This Yacht is would be a great set for kids 7+. The bout reaily flouts. The underwater part of this set has A Crab, fish, and A Shark.

great value amazing play

5 stars

i bought this et and it was worth every penny has a bed inside the boat and other cool features definetly reccomend!!

Usually bought next

LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum 75945

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Offer

LEGO City Snow Groomer Car Toys 60222

£ 13.50
£13.50/each

Offer

LEGO City Dock Side Fire Boat Toy 60213

£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Offer

LEGO Ninjago Lloyds Journey 70671

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here