LEGO City Snow Groomer Car Toys 60222

4.5(9)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO City Snow Groomer Car Toys 60222
£ 13.50
£13.50/each

Offer

  • - Keep the skiers of LEGO® City happy with the 60222 Snow Groomer featuring swiveling 6-stud rapid shooter snow cannon.
  • This hardworking snow groomer building toy features an opening minifigure cab and sturdy tracks and a large plow blade in front to push snow into place.
  • - Includes 2 LEGO City minifigures: a driver and a skier figure.
  • Accessory elements include a pair of skis, 2 ski poles and 12 snow studs.
  • - This action-packed LEGO® City set makes an ideal gift for preschoolers and youngsters.
  • Build a powerful LEGO® City 60222 Snow Groomer! This awesome snow groomer building toy features an opening minifigure cab, swiveling 6-stud rapid shooter snow cannon, sturdy tracks and a large plow blade in front to push snow into place. This cool set also includes a set of skis with poles and 2 LEGO® minifigures. Accessory elements include a pair of skis, 2 ski poles and 12 snow studs.
  • Snow groomer measures over 3” (10cm) high, 7” (18cm) long and 4” (12cm) wide.
  • 197 pieces - Creative winter toy for boys and girls aged 6+ and for fans of imagination toys and kids of all ages.
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

9 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

great, but missing the groomer component

4 stars

First, we were excited to see this as an option because we are building a big ski hill and needed a snow cat to groom the slopes. This is a good size and generally well done. The snow gun is just awesome and we like that it can be removed from the back. It will be on the snowcat for transport, but otherwise on the side of the slopes with some other snowmaking guns. (The snow shoots out a pretty good distance). But this technically can't be called a snow groomer because it is missing the part of the equipment that actually grooms the snow. This is just a snow plow. To make this better, consider (1) moving the front snow plow back a peg or two (it sticks too far out) and (2) adding a component in the back that actually grooms the snow (technically a rotating blade that slices the snow and then a wide flap that flattens the snow). Consider using the grates to mimic the lines in the snow once it is groomed. But, we love the winter/ski themed city kits. Keep it up!

FINALLY a Different Lego City Set!

5 stars

I knew I had to get this set as soon as I saw it online because it’s a unique set, different from what we normally get from City. Here are the pros and cons: Pros: - different from most other City sets - a skier minifig with skis, which are great to get - a build that can easily be used in a Lego City - play features that can be enjoyed by kids who play with this set - the six-stud shooters can be removed - The build is simple (for the most part) so it is a good set for younger kids Cons (nitpicks): - the front of the vehicle looks a bit empty, and I think it would have been better if the snowplough was further back (it would have made it look more realistic) - the back looks a bit blocky - the treads often get stuck, and you may have to just press the pieces together to line everything up better I have nothing to complain about because everything is done almost perfectly. There are a couple nitpicks, but they are overshadowed by all the awesome things in this set.

Mostly good

3 stars

I put off getting this one for a while because I'm not really into any of the add-on toy things that shoot things or squirt water or whatever. From a practical point of view, 10 white 1x1 studs can be lost forever in about 5 minutes. Secondly, as someone else mentioned a 'snowball shooter' is just not something you'd see on a ski slope. Third, I'm just not a fan of having imagination taking a backseat to projectile shooters. I do quite like the vehicle though. I like the tracks, and I like how it can sit alongside the arctic exploration sets. I'll be modifying it to have a larger cab, no canon and more of a sciency feel.

Kid set that makes little sense.

2 stars

Okay, I know LEGO is aimed at kids, but we shouldn’t be showing them all these unrealistic accessories to vehicles, first, what the heck is the deal with the snowball gun? Never have I ever seen such a contraption! Snowballs are useless weapons except by kids for games, and it’s a snow groomer! They don’t shoot snowballs and then want to have to sweep them up again! If LEGO really wanted to use this, they would make a spy theme, and one of the sets could be set in the Arctic, but they would need an armored snow groomer with a real gun. I’m very disappointed, but, once the snowball shooter is taken off the back, it looks fine.... though a little unfinished....

Awesome

5 stars

We (children and I) converted this in to a fire set due to the read color theme. It was a great addition to the conversion we did with the Volcano Explorers Crawler 60122! There was a height difference so we added 1x12 to both sides. The only complaint I have is a wish the tracks were black just like the previous mention Crawler (we swapped them out but retained the gray).

Awesome set!

5 stars

I bought this snow groomer last weekend on a whim as it made me think of all the snow that my friends and family were receiving up north! It did not disappoint! This is just a neat, well-designed, fun set. I love the colors, and I think that I will have to find a place for it in my winter village next year. Plus, I love the coffee mug in the cab...these little details never seize to amuse me!

It is a great play set especially with the inclusi

5 stars

It is a great play set especially with the inclusion of the stud-shooter. If you are buying this for a winter-themed display, I would suggest removing the stud-shooter to make the vehicle more realistic. This is only looking at it from a collectors perspective, the set as a whole has great features and would definitely be fun to play with given its winter release. Also, it's great to see LEGO keeping up with the coffee mug in the cab tradition. Enjoy the set if you have it, and definitely get it if you don't.

Great set with a perfect price

5 stars

First of all, I think Lego nailed the price very well on this set. It's a good looking model and will also run/allow itself to be pushed with the hidden rubber tire removed for added realism, if you align the gears for the belts opposite each other compared to the other side. Also a fun little detail with the coffee mug in the driver's cabin, which I see Lego have done on other sets as well. It's a nice little touch of extra detail. There is also a snow cannon on the back, which will probably be fun for kids as well. Overall, I think this is a fantastic model for the price.

Great Groomer

5 stars

This is a great item. Lots of playabillity for my grand kids. It is priced just right and is great for the kids FRIENDS Ski Building and other winter sets. Would buy another later.

