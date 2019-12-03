LEGO City Harvester Transport Car Toys 60223

Good Combine (Harvester)...so so truck 5 stars Review from lego.com 30th October 2019 Gave this set a 5 star based on Combine and scare crow. Kids love this set. Combine is built like a tank. Can take a fall of the table with no problem. Truck/transporter is so so. Truck too small for the trailer and combine. Needed a second set of rear wheels (6 instead of 4). Set would have been better instead of the truck including a tractor, wagon and some land with corn on it. Get the whole farm thing going. Like the box art shows. Final thoughts. Great Combine. Kids love it. Hope Lego continues the farm them!

Well constructed set, at a fair price 4 stars Review from lego.com 28th August 2019 It is a fantastic representation of a smaller silage harvester and a semi that you may be able to find in Europe or the U.K. It went together easily enough, but I has some minor concerns about the trailer's structural integrity. I suppose I'm used to some of the older and stouter builds. One thing that was pleasing was the size and complexity of the set compared to the price. I am glad to see that the City sets are reflecting lower prices than the newer, branded lego sets. Above all I enjoyed the set as a whole and would love to see an increase in agricultural based sets in the future!

Amazing Set 4 stars Review from lego.com 10th August 2019 This set exceeds most of my expectations for a City set with a Farm sub-theme. The front of the transport truck, for example, is absolutely genius! Very reminiscent of European semi tractors from the modern era. The scarecrow is surprisingly well designed; my only complaint about him is that he comes apart fairly easily. I admit that I was, at first, a bit skeptical about how the design of the hitch between the tractor and the trailer would function, whether or not it would flex like a real-life semi can flex; my fears were, however, unfounded - the trailer is allowed to move fully independently of the tractor while still remaining attached! I also was pleased that the semi, even with the combine loaded onto the trailer, is able to 'jacknife properly', as I put it, meaning that the trailer will swing all of the way around to hit the side of the tractor at a very acute angle - this is, personally, how I judge a model semi to be well designed, as it enhances play value if the semi can jacknife just like on TV. The combine is very well designed, with a surprisingly simple-yet-complex method of putting bricks together to build up the rear end. The harvesting head is rather ingeniusly designed given the price point of the model (and no, the prefix 'in' in this case is not negative). I, however, would have used locking hinges on the folding sides, and I plan to acquire parts to modify this aspect of the model. The stickers for the semi and the combine are crisp and opaque, and look really good when properly aligned on the pieces (a feat which has always been difficult for me to accomplish - though I am improving). My one complaint is that the set does not include a grain truck - surprising, given that the combine includes the ubiquitous grain auger that swings out from the side. I will be steadily acquiring elements to build my own. All things considered, this model is a great choice for the discerning LEGO collector-on-a-budget!

10 Year old loves it 5 stars Review from lego.com 10th June 2019 My ten year old has loved all things farm since before he could talk we were so excited when we saw this set! I showed it to him and told him it was a combine and, as another reviewer noted, he corrected me and told me it was a silage harvester. I hope LEGO comes out with some more farm sets, it's been so many years since they had any really good farm theme sets come out that were big.

More Farm Sets! 5 stars Review from lego.com 31st May 2019 I absolutely love this set. We’ve been needing a new harvester for the longest time. 3/5 on play experience because, being a one-off farm set, there’s just no farm for the harvester to be used with! I definitely think LEGO City is due for a new farm line.

A great set 5 stars Review from lego.com 6th May 2019 A nice set, lots of build and play fun. I hope too see more farm related sets. Lego helps educate childeren about live, food production is a importanr part of that

Great product 5 stars Review from lego.com 10th April 2019 Great item. A must add to your Lego city. Glad I have added this.

Great Addition to Our Family's Collection 5 stars Review from lego.com 2nd April 2019 Purchased for the Dad in the family...great fit for his collection. Can't wait for more affordable tractor/farming models!

Excellent model. Love the scarecrow. Goes well in 5 stars Review from lego.com 25th February 2019 Excellent model. Love the scarecrow. Goes well in my farm scene with the earlier and much bigger combine harvester model