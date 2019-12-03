By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

LEGO City Harvester Transport Car Toys 60223

4.5(14)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO City Harvester Transport Car Toys 60223
£ 18.50
£18.50/each

Offer

  • - Features a large Harvester Transport toy truck with opening minifigure cab, dual exhaust pipes and a hitch, transport trailer with holder for the harvester tool, connector to hold the harvester in place and 2 lowering ramps.
  • Includes 2 LEGO® City minifigures: a farmer and a truck driver, plus a buildable scarecrow figure.
  • - Also features a combine harvester with an opening minifigure cab, removable harvesting tool, articulated unloading auger at the back, and a connector to secure it to the transport trailer.
  • Accessory elements include a mug and a pitchfork.
  • - Experience farm life and work with this fantastic building toy.
  • Jump out of the truck cab and help the farmer harvest his crops with the 60223 Harvester Transport! This heavy-duty toy transport truck features an opening minifigure cab and a hitch, plus a flatbed truck transport trailer with a holder for the harvester tool and 2 lowering ramps. This fantastic farm toy also features a white, yellow and green toy combine harvester with an opening minifigure cab, removable harvester tool and articulated unloading auger at the back, plus 2 LEGO® minifigures and a buildable scarecrow figure. Accessory elements include a mug and a pitchfork.
  • Harvester transport with trailer measures over 3” (8cm) high, 12” (31cm) long and 2” (7cm) wide; Combine harvester measures over 3” (8cm) high, 6” (17cm) long and 3” (10cm) wide; Scarecrow stands over 1” (5cm) tall.
  • 358 pieces - Toy truck and trailer set for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans of farm toys and kids of all ages.
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Combine (Harvester)...so so truck

5 stars

Gave this set a 5 star based on Combine and scare crow. Kids love this set. Combine is built like a tank. Can take a fall of the table with no problem. Truck/transporter is so so. Truck too small for the trailer and combine. Needed a second set of rear wheels (6 instead of 4). Set would have been better instead of the truck including a tractor, wagon and some land with corn on it. Get the whole farm thing going. Like the box art shows. Final thoughts. Great Combine. Kids love it. Hope Lego continues the farm them!

Well constructed set, at a fair price

4 stars

It is a fantastic representation of a smaller silage harvester and a semi that you may be able to find in Europe or the U.K. It went together easily enough, but I has some minor concerns about the trailer's structural integrity. I suppose I'm used to some of the older and stouter builds. One thing that was pleasing was the size and complexity of the set compared to the price. I am glad to see that the City sets are reflecting lower prices than the newer, branded lego sets. Above all I enjoyed the set as a whole and would love to see an increase in agricultural based sets in the future!

Amazing Set

4 stars

This set exceeds most of my expectations for a City set with a Farm sub-theme. The front of the transport truck, for example, is absolutely genius! Very reminiscent of European semi tractors from the modern era. The scarecrow is surprisingly well designed; my only complaint about him is that he comes apart fairly easily. I admit that I was, at first, a bit skeptical about how the design of the hitch between the tractor and the trailer would function, whether or not it would flex like a real-life semi can flex; my fears were, however, unfounded - the trailer is allowed to move fully independently of the tractor while still remaining attached! I also was pleased that the semi, even with the combine loaded onto the trailer, is able to 'jacknife properly', as I put it, meaning that the trailer will swing all of the way around to hit the side of the tractor at a very acute angle - this is, personally, how I judge a model semi to be well designed, as it enhances play value if the semi can jacknife just like on TV. The combine is very well designed, with a surprisingly simple-yet-complex method of putting bricks together to build up the rear end. The harvesting head is rather ingeniusly designed given the price point of the model (and no, the prefix 'in' in this case is not negative). I, however, would have used locking hinges on the folding sides, and I plan to acquire parts to modify this aspect of the model. The stickers for the semi and the combine are crisp and opaque, and look really good when properly aligned on the pieces (a feat which has always been difficult for me to accomplish - though I am improving). My one complaint is that the set does not include a grain truck - surprising, given that the combine includes the ubiquitous grain auger that swings out from the side. I will be steadily acquiring elements to build my own. All things considered, this model is a great choice for the discerning LEGO collector-on-a-budget!

10 Year old loves it

5 stars

My ten year old has loved all things farm since before he could talk we were so excited when we saw this set! I showed it to him and told him it was a combine and, as another reviewer noted, he corrected me and told me it was a silage harvester. I hope LEGO comes out with some more farm sets, it's been so many years since they had any really good farm theme sets come out that were big.

More Farm Sets!

5 stars

I absolutely love this set. We’ve been needing a new harvester for the longest time. 3/5 on play experience because, being a one-off farm set, there’s just no farm for the harvester to be used with! I definitely think LEGO City is due for a new farm line.

A great set

5 stars

A nice set, lots of build and play fun. I hope too see more farm related sets. Lego helps educate childeren about live, food production is a importanr part of that

Great product

5 stars

Great item. A must add to your Lego city. Glad I have added this.

Great Addition to Our Family's Collection

5 stars

Purchased for the Dad in the family...great fit for his collection. Can't wait for more affordable tractor/farming models!

Excellent model. Love the scarecrow. Goes well in

5 stars

Excellent model. Love the scarecrow. Goes well in my farm scene with the earlier and much bigger combine harvester model

Potential Farm Comeback?

4 stars

I bought this set Tuesday, January 8th at Target. This is a little late for me since I've always bought winter wave sets during November or December. As of right now this will be the only winter set I will be buying. Truck: The truck that is included with this set is a cab-over unit. It has one rear axle instead of a typical two year axle truck. At first I was a little let down by this until I realized that I don't have very many one rear axle trucks which then made me appreciate it more. The color choice for the truck is blue. Honestly this is what I like best about the truck. Lego hasn't done very many blue semi trucks and I'm very happy that they've chose blue for this one. Trailer: The trailer is used to transport the harvester which then can be attached to the truck. I have to admit, I am kind of let down by the trailer due to its size. It is small in terms of length but it's possible to make it bigger. The trailer features ramps that fold down to load/unload the harvester. It has a color combo of blue and dark grey. Harvester: This is the first farming vehicle since 2009! I never thought that I'd see another farm vehicle. I don't know much about farm vehicles but according to other fans I believe this is called a silage harvester. The harvester features retractable blades to so it can fit onto the trailer. Again I don't know much about this kind of equipment. Minifigures: There are 2 minifigures included with this set-a truck driver and famer. both them of them have different heads, legs, torsos, etc. There's also a scarecrow too! Overall I do like this set but I'm probably gonna have to make some modifications to it so I'll like it better. The main one being the trailer too small. I might increase the truck chassis to where it can have two rear axles. The harvester however, will remain unchanged. I did receive a broken 4x4 plate for the trailer but luckily I did have a spare one so that solves that issue.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

LEGO City Garbage Truck Construction Truck Toys 60220

£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Offer

LEGO City Snow Groomer Car Toys 60222

£ 13.50
£13.50/each

Offer

LEGO City Diving Yacht Boat Toy 60221

£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

LEGO City Sky Police Jet Patrol Plane Toys 60206

£ 6.25
£6.25/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here