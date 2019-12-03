LEGO City Harvester Transport Car Toys 60223

Good Combine (Harvester)...so so truck
Gave this set a 5 star based on Combine and scare crow. Kids love this set. Combine is built like a tank. Can take a fall of the table with no problem. Truck/transporter is so so. Truck too small for the trailer and combine. Needed a second set of rear wheels (6 instead of 4). Set would have been better instead of the truck including a tractor, wagon and some land with corn on it. Get the whole farm thing going. Like the box art shows. Final thoughts. Great Combine. Kids love it. Hope Lego continues the farm them!
Well constructed set, at a fair price
It is a fantastic representation of a smaller silage harvester and a semi that you may be able to find in Europe or the U.K. It went together easily enough, but I has some minor concerns about the trailer's structural integrity. I suppose I'm used to some of the older and stouter builds. One thing that was pleasing was the size and complexity of the set compared to the price. I am glad to see that the City sets are reflecting lower prices than the newer, branded lego sets. Above all I enjoyed the set as a whole and would love to see an increase in agricultural based sets in the future!
Amazing Set
This set exceeds most of my expectations for a City set with a Farm sub-theme. The front of the transport truck, for example, is absolutely genius! Very reminiscent of European semi tractors from the modern era. The scarecrow is surprisingly well designed; my only complaint about him is that he comes apart fairly easily. I admit that I was, at first, a bit skeptical about how the design of the hitch between the tractor and the trailer would function, whether or not it would flex like a real-life semi can flex; my fears were, however, unfounded - the trailer is allowed to move fully independently of the tractor while still remaining attached! I also was pleased that the semi, even with the combine loaded onto the trailer, is able to 'jacknife properly', as I put it, meaning that the trailer will swing all of the way around to hit the side of the tractor at a very acute angle - this is, personally, how I judge a model semi to be well designed, as it enhances play value if the semi can jacknife just like on TV. The combine is very well designed, with a surprisingly simple-yet-complex method of putting bricks together to build up the rear end. The harvesting head is rather ingeniusly designed given the price point of the model (and no, the prefix 'in' in this case is not negative). I, however, would have used locking hinges on the folding sides, and I plan to acquire parts to modify this aspect of the model. The stickers for the semi and the combine are crisp and opaque, and look really good when properly aligned on the pieces (a feat which has always been difficult for me to accomplish - though I am improving). My one complaint is that the set does not include a grain truck - surprising, given that the combine includes the ubiquitous grain auger that swings out from the side. I will be steadily acquiring elements to build my own. All things considered, this model is a great choice for the discerning LEGO collector-on-a-budget!
10 Year old loves it
My ten year old has loved all things farm since before he could talk we were so excited when we saw this set! I showed it to him and told him it was a combine and, as another reviewer noted, he corrected me and told me it was a silage harvester. I hope LEGO comes out with some more farm sets, it's been so many years since they had any really good farm theme sets come out that were big.
More Farm Sets!
I absolutely love this set. We’ve been needing a new harvester for the longest time. 3/5 on play experience because, being a one-off farm set, there’s just no farm for the harvester to be used with! I definitely think LEGO City is due for a new farm line.
A great set
A nice set, lots of build and play fun. I hope too see more farm related sets. Lego helps educate childeren about live, food production is a importanr part of that
Great product
Great item. A must add to your Lego city. Glad I have added this.
Great Addition to Our Family's Collection
Purchased for the Dad in the family...great fit for his collection. Can't wait for more affordable tractor/farming models!
Excellent model. Love the scarecrow. Goes well in
Excellent model. Love the scarecrow. Goes well in my farm scene with the earlier and much bigger combine harvester model
Potential Farm Comeback?
I bought this set Tuesday, January 8th at Target. This is a little late for me since I've always bought winter wave sets during November or December. As of right now this will be the only winter set I will be buying. Truck: The truck that is included with this set is a cab-over unit. It has one rear axle instead of a typical two year axle truck. At first I was a little let down by this until I realized that I don't have very many one rear axle trucks which then made me appreciate it more. The color choice for the truck is blue. Honestly this is what I like best about the truck. Lego hasn't done very many blue semi trucks and I'm very happy that they've chose blue for this one. Trailer: The trailer is used to transport the harvester which then can be attached to the truck. I have to admit, I am kind of let down by the trailer due to its size. It is small in terms of length but it's possible to make it bigger. The trailer features ramps that fold down to load/unload the harvester. It has a color combo of blue and dark grey. Harvester: This is the first farming vehicle since 2009! I never thought that I'd see another farm vehicle. I don't know much about farm vehicles but according to other fans I believe this is called a silage harvester. The harvester features retractable blades to so it can fit onto the trailer. Again I don't know much about this kind of equipment. Minifigures: There are 2 minifigures included with this set-a truck driver and famer. both them of them have different heads, legs, torsos, etc. There's also a scarecrow too! Overall I do like this set but I'm probably gonna have to make some modifications to it so I'll like it better. The main one being the trailer too small. I might increase the truck chassis to where it can have two rear axles. The harvester however, will remain unchanged. I did receive a broken 4x4 plate for the trailer but luckily I did have a spare one so that solves that issue.