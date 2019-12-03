By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

LEGO City Sky Police Drone Chase Plane Toys 60207

3.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO City Sky Police Drone Chase Plane Toys 60207
£ 13.50
£13.50/each

Offer

  • - Build a feature-packed Sky Police helicopter with opening cockpit, spinning rotor, searchlight and a firing net shooter.
  • Set includes a buildable toy drone with spinning rotors and opening claws.
  • - Push the plunger to fire the net from the net shooter and capture the drone before it escapes with the golden statue!
  • Includes 3 LEGO City minifigures: a crook and a Sky Police officer figure, plus a golden minifigure statue and accessory elements: a set of handcuffs, net, remote control and a helmet with opening visor and oxygen mask.
  • - LEGO® City 60207 Sky Police Drone Chase introduces your child to an unlimited world of their everyday heroes and makes an excellent gift.
  • Patrol the LEGO® City streets from above with the exciting 60207 Sky Police Drone Chase set, featuring a police helicopter with opening minifigure cockpit, spinning rotor, searchlight and firing net shooter. This fun police play set also includes a buildable drone with spinning rotors and opening claws, a golden minifigure statue with pedestal, remote-control element, handcuffs and 2 minifigures. Accessory elements include a set of handcuffs, net, remote control and a helmet with opening visor and oxygen mask.
  • Call in the police helicopter and fire the net shooter to catch the crook and his drone before he escapes with it. It's another exciting day in LEGO® City!
  • Sky Police helicopter measures over 3” (9cm) high, 8” (22cm) long and 4” (11cm) wide; Crook's drone measures over 1” (3cm) high, 3” (9cm) long and 3” (9cm) wide; Golden minifigure statue and pedestal measures over 3” (9cm) high, 1” (3cm) wide and 3” (9cm) deep.
  • 192 pieces - LEGO® City Police set for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans and kids of all ages. Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

My favorite city set

5 stars

Among the 2019 city line, this is the best set yet. Not only for the golden minifigure (which is brand new and exclusive), but the helicopter is also really good. The net shooting feature is well-use, and the built is gorgeous compare to the other heilicopter sets. Beside, the drone is really cool and unique. Overall, this is one of a very few city sets that I really like, and I would highly recommend this for both reasonable buyers and minifigure collectors.

Super Cool Helicopter!

5 stars

Love this helicopter! Love the drone and the mischievous Brickster mini-fig. I admit that the only reason I bought this Lego set was for the all gold mini-fig. Well played Lego! Well played.

Disappointed and sad

1 stars

As a lifelong lego fan it saddens me to be having to complain about this kit. I believe this kit was created without enough consideration taken into account for the model flying community. Drone flyers are constantly being vilified by media and the situation has become so dire that I'm concerned that myself or one of my peers could be hurt even when flying lawfully due to the hysteria going to some busybodies head. I urge you to liaise with the model flying community and adjust this kit in such a way that it no longer perpetuates the false stereotype of drones being bad. The police here in the UK regularly use drones to aid them in their work and simply changing the minifigure for an officer would clear this right up.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here