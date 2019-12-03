LEGO City Sky Police Drone Chase Plane Toys 60207

My favorite city set
Among the 2019 city line, this is the best set yet. Not only for the golden minifigure (which is brand new and exclusive), but the helicopter is also really good. The net shooting feature is well-use, and the built is gorgeous compare to the other heilicopter sets. Beside, the drone is really cool and unique. Overall, this is one of a very few city sets that I really like, and I would highly recommend this for both reasonable buyers and minifigure collectors.
Super Cool Helicopter!
Love this helicopter! Love the drone and the mischievous Brickster mini-fig. I admit that the only reason I bought this Lego set was for the all gold mini-fig. Well played Lego! Well played.
Disappointed and sad
As a lifelong lego fan it saddens me to be having to complain about this kit. I believe this kit was created without enough consideration taken into account for the model flying community. Drone flyers are constantly being vilified by media and the situation has become so dire that I'm concerned that myself or one of my peers could be hurt even when flying lawfully due to the hysteria going to some busybodies head. I urge you to liaise with the model flying community and adjust this kit in such a way that it no longer perpetuates the false stereotype of drones being bad. The police here in the UK regularly use drones to aid them in their work and simply changing the minifigure for an officer would clear this right up.