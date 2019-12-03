LEGO City Sky Police Parachute Arrest Cool Toys 60208

- - Build a super-fast Sky Police toy jet plane with opening cockpit and extending hook to catch the crook's parachute.
- This cool set includes a police motorbike and a crook's getaway buggy for epic police adventures!
- - Toss the parachute toy into the air and try to catch it with the jet's extending hook.
- Accessory elements include a pilot's helmet with opening visor and oxygen mask, handcuffs, 2 backpacks and 2 money bags.
- - LEGO® City 60208 Sky Police Parachute Arrest introduces your child to an unlimited world of their everyday heroes and makes an excellent gift.
- Hook the crook before he gets away in an exciting Sky Police Parachute-based toy set!
- Patrol the LEGO® City streets from above with the awesome 60208 Sky Police Parachute Arrest set, featuring a high-speed toy police jet plane with opening minifigure cockpit and extending hook to capture the working parachute toy, plus a police motorbike and getaway buggy. This action-packed police play set also includes 2 backpacks with loot and 4 minifigures. Accessory elements include a pilot's helmet with opening visor and oxygen mask, handcuffs, 2 backpacks and 2 money bags.
- Sky Police Jet measures over 2” (7cm) high, 8” (22cm) long and 7” (20cm) wide; Police toy motorbike for kids measures over 1” (3cm) high and 2” (7cm) long; Crook's parachute toy measures over 11” (29cm) high and 7” (20cm) wide; Crook's getaway buggy toy car for kids measures over 1” (4cm) high, 3” (9cm) long and 1” (4cm) wide.
- 218 pieces - LEGO® City Police set for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans of LEGO® City toys and kids of all ages.
