LEGO Friends Emma's Mobile Vet Clinic Doll Playset 41360
Offer
- - This LEGO veterinarian playset is specially designed to be fun and easy for preschoolers and youngsters.
- - This vet playset features a vet's van and separate examination bed, including special Starter Brick base to quickly get your young animal lover building and playing out endless care-giving LEGO Friends vet scenarios!
- Pet vet toy for beginners includes an Emma mini-doll, a dog figure, examination bed, feeding bottle and plate, dog bone and a lamp.
- - The simple guide to build and play with this veterinarian playset will help your youngster understand the purpose of the building steps, and grow their confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building.
- Help LEGO® Friends Emma look after poorly pets in her mobile LEGO Friends vet clinic! Build a LEGO Friends vet clinic with special Starter Brick base to quickly get your young animal lover building and playing out endless care-giving LEGO Friends vet scenarios! This simple LEGO vet kit for kids includes veterinarian toys, such as a bed to examine the poorly pet, syringe, brush, dog bone and a baby bottle for endless hours of nurturing role-play, a LEGO Friends Emma mini-doll figure, plus a mini pug figure. The simple guide to build and play with this veterinarian playset will help your youngster understand the purpose of the building steps, and grow their confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building.
- Vet van measures over 1” (4cm) high, 3” (9cm) long and 1” (5cm) wide.
- 50 pieces - for boys and girls aged 4+ and for fans and kids of all ages.
- LEGO 4+ entry level sets are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building.
Information
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019