LEGO Minecraft The End Battle Action Figures 21151

It’s okay, but...
All in all, this LEGO set was pretty good, but I do have to complain about a couple things. One, the set is very small, and only has one Piller. I was going to make a stop motion movie, but the land in the end is too small. Also, like I said earlier, there is only one piller. Other then those things, the set was pretty good! Although... You should make it so you don’t need a X-box live acount to use the skin.
the end has come back!
Finally we have a non-expensive set with an enderman! I built this set and I found it funny that the way the spring missile is the same design as i had in the past with some of my custom builds.
Skin Problems
This is a very cool Lego set and I only have one problem with it. The skin, in game, arms has a "Slim" setting, not the "Classic" as they should. I hope that this problem will be fixed. Everything else is great.