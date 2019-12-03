By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
LEGO Minecraft The End Battle Action Figures 21151

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO Minecraft The End Battle Action Figures 21151
  • - This Minecraft™ toy features a buildable ender dragon toy with highly posable limbs and an enderman figure, plus a Minecraft End setting with obsidian pillar and an end crystal with pop-up functionality.
  • - Shoot fireball missiles from the ender dragon and move its limbs to create dynamic poses.
  • - Includes a new-for-January-2019 dragon slayer minifigure, plus ender dragon and enderman figure.
  • - Weapons include an enchanted bow and accessories include an ender pearl and a potion.
  • - Also includes a code for redeeming a dragon slayer skin in the Minecraft™ Bedrock Edition online game!
  • Grab your potion, ender pearl and enchanted bow, and prepare for the ultimate Minecraft™ encounter. Destroy the end crystal, defeat the enderman and slay the fireball-shooting ender dragon to win The End Battle! Enjoy hands-on Minecraft™ adventures with this LEGO® Minecraft™ set. Combine this model with other sets to create your own unique LEGO® Minecraft™ universe.
  • Set measures over 3” (9cm) high, 9” (23cm) wide and 5” (13cm) deep.
  • This set includes over 222 pieces.
  • For ages 7years +

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

It’s okay, but...

3 stars

All in all, this LEGO set was pretty good, but I do have to complain about a couple things. One, the set is very small, and only has one Piller. I was going to make a stop motion movie, but the land in the end is too small. Also, like I said earlier, there is only one piller. Other then those things, the set was pretty good! Although... You should make it so you don’t need a X-box live acount to use the skin.

the end has come back!

5 stars

Finally we have a non-expensive set with an enderman! I built this set and I found it funny that the way the spring missile is the same design as i had in the past with some of my custom builds.

Skin Problems

5 stars

This is a very cool Lego set and I only have one problem with it. The skin, in game, arms has a "Slim" setting, not the "Classic" as they should. I hope that this problem will be fixed. Everything else is great.

