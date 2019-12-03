By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
LEGO Ninjago Monastery Training Ninja Toys 70680

4(3)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO Ninjago Monastery Training Ninja Toys 70680
£ 7.25
£7.25/each

Offer

  • - Build a ninja training station with this LEGO® NINJAGO® set with a rotating punch bag, training dummy with 2 detachable daggers and wooden-style training dummy .
  • - Set includes a handheld ninja minifigure battle platform to practice your Spinjitzu skills!
  • - This ninja playset also includes Samurai X training armour with a decorative gold-coloured moon blade.
  • - Weapons include Kai's 2 gold-coloured katanas and Nya's gold-coloured double scythe.
  • - The LEGO® NINJAGO® Legacy range features new versions of popular ninja models from past seasons to recreate or reimagine iconic conflicts from the NINJAGO Masters of Spinjitzu TV show.
  • Learn the art of Spinjitzu with ninja warriors Kai and Nya. This LEGO® NINJAGO® Legacy 70680 Monastery Training toy building set a buildable ninja training station with a rotating punch bag, 2 decorative gold-coloured kuan tao blades and a decorative moon blade, training dummy with 2 detachable daggers, wooden-style training dummy and a handheld ninja battle platform for minifigures to stand on. Role-play classic scenes from the NINJAGO® Masters of Spinjitzu TV show with this action-packed ninja toy including 2 LEGO® NINJAGO® minifigures.
  • Ninja training station with punch bag measures over 3” (9cm) high, 1” (4cm) wide and 1” (4cm) deep.
  • 122 pieces - Ninja toy set for boys and girls aged 6+ and for fans and kids of all ages.

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Good

5 stars

This was the best lego ever. And my son wants the whole collection of this lego

some good techniques in this little package

4 stars

There were some pieces I wanted for making MOCs. So, I bought two of these little sets on sale and that made the value very good for me. It is a fun little build to add to a ninjago collection if you have one going.

Wait haven't I seen you before...?

3 stars

I purchased set 70680 on the 02/02, and my first thought was how similar it was to set 70606, released the previous year. Both have a 'corner' of a monastary, with little training knick-knacks along the way. The first thing I want to address the minifigures. Those of you who were hoping the ugly masks looked better in person are sadly mistaken, for these masks look of a wierd size, reminiscient of a bird, and in my opinion a step down from those excellent lego ninjago movie masks. The printing is actually very well executed, but I found it was just not for me. The other elements of the set are well done, with the corner offering some interesting SNOT techniques that I wasn't expecting to find. The little robot person is quite oddlooking, but with such an interesting variet of parts, i.e. brown skeleton legs, its not too much of a lost to disassemble. Overall, this set is quite nice for a pocket money buy, but I would steer clear- it is not so amazing you should bag it ASAP.

