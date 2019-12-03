LEGO Ninjago Monastery Training Ninja Toys 70680

Good
This was the best lego ever. And my son wants the whole collection of this lego
some good techniques in this little package
There were some pieces I wanted for making MOCs. So, I bought two of these little sets on sale and that made the value very good for me. It is a fun little build to add to a ninjago collection if you have one going.
Wait haven't I seen you before...?
I purchased set 70680 on the 02/02, and my first thought was how similar it was to set 70606, released the previous year. Both have a 'corner' of a monastary, with little training knick-knacks along the way. The first thing I want to address the minifigures. Those of you who were hoping the ugly masks looked better in person are sadly mistaken, for these masks look of a wierd size, reminiscient of a bird, and in my opinion a step down from those excellent lego ninjago movie masks. The printing is actually very well executed, but I found it was just not for me. The other elements of the set are well done, with the corner offering some interesting SNOT techniques that I wasn't expecting to find. The little robot person is quite oddlooking, but with such an interesting variet of parts, i.e. brown skeleton legs, its not too much of a lost to disassemble. Overall, this set is quite nice for a pocket money buy, but I would steer clear- it is not so amazing you should bag it ASAP.