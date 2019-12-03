LEGO 2in1 Technic Cherry Picker Truck Toys 42088

Great little set
Can't go wrong with this set at such a small price. Great play after building and keeps my 2 year old occupied. We got 2 so we could build each model and he loves that he can turn the piece to move the booms.
Great
Awesome set! I really enjoy this and recommend it.
Hmmm...
Looks good in the orange with the white boom but is a direct recolor of the LEGO Technic 42031 set with the same name.
Excellent
This little set is really worth it, and if you're not willing to spend much on Legos, this is the set for you. The functionality is very good, with the playability being excellent. The one downside of this set is that it doesn't have steering like most Lego Technics, but it is still pretty awesome. The 2nd set looks pretty great too.
Nice price, Nice features!
This set looks nice with an orange, black and white colour scheme with actually looks quite good. The mechanism works well. You twist a cog which forces a worn gear to higher or lower the boom of the cherry picker. It works smoothly and is very impressive. I really would have liked to see steering on this though, just like the 42084 Hook Loader did ,which is the same price as this 42088 Cherry Picker. I really like this set as it is great value for money and has a great working smooth mechanism.