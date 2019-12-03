By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

LEGO 2in1 Technic Cherry Picker Truck Toys 42088

4.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO 2in1 Technic Cherry Picker Truck Toys 42088
£ 7.25
£7.25/each

Offer

  • - Build a LEGO Technic Cherry Picker with detailed lifting mechanism, working boom and basket, 4 hazard warning lights, 2 warning beacons and working wheels with chunky tires!
  • - 2-in-1 LEGO Technic set: rebuilds into a Tow Truck. Discover the building blocks of real life mechanical machines with realistic LEGO Technic gear mechanisms.
  • - Drive the cherry picker into position, then operate the boom and raise the basket into the air.
  • - This LEGO® Technic set is designed to provide an immersive and rewarding building experience.
  • - Help your young LEGO® builder understand the basics of gears, force and movement with this realistic LEGO Technic set.
  • Reach dizzying heights with the awesome LEGO Technic 42088 Cherry Picker. This 2-in-1 model comes with realistic functions and features, including a detailed lifting mechanism with working boom and basket, 4 hazard warning lights, 2 warning beacons and chunky tyres. Rebuild this 2-in-1 LEGO Technic set to create a robust Tow Truck.
  • Cherry Picker (with boom lowered) measures over 2” (7cm) high, 5” (14cm) long and 1” (5cm) wide, and more than 4” (12cm) high with boom extended; Tow Truck measures over 2” (7cm) high, 4” (12cm) long and 1” (5cm) wide.
  • 155 pieces - For boys and girls aged 7+ and for fans and kids of all ages.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great little set

5 stars

Can't go wrong with this set at such a small price. Great play after building and keeps my 2 year old occupied. We got 2 so we could build each model and he loves that he can turn the piece to move the booms.

Great

5 stars

Awesome set! I really enjoy this and recommend it.

Hmmm...

3 stars

Looks good in the orange with the white boom but is a direct recolor of the LEGO Technic 42031 set with the same name.

Excellent

4 stars

This little set is really worth it, and if you're not willing to spend much on Legos, this is the set for you. The functionality is very good, with the playability being excellent. The one downside of this set is that it doesn't have steering like most Lego Technics, but it is still pretty awesome. The 2nd set looks pretty great too.

Nice price, Nice features!

5 stars

This set looks nice with an orange, black and white colour scheme with actually looks quite good. The mechanism works well. You twist a cog which forces a worn gear to higher or lower the boom of the cherry picker. It works smoothly and is very impressive. I really would have liked to see steering on this though, just like the 42084 Hook Loader did ,which is the same price as this 42088 Cherry Picker. I really like this set as it is great value for money and has a great working smooth mechanism.

Usually bought next

LEGO Technic Police Pursuit with Pull Back Motor Toy 42091

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

LEGO City Sky Police Jet Patrol Plane Toys 60206

£ 6.25
£6.25/each

Offer

Lego City Assortment 60239 60240/ 60191

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

LEGO Creator 3in1 Underwater Robot Model Toy 31090

£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here