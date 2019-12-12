By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lego City Assortment 60239 60240/ 60191

4.5(18)Write a review
image 1 of Lego City Assortment 60239 60240/ 60191
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

  • - This great LEGO® City building set features a sturdy off-road truck with large front bumper, open bed, minifigure cab and space on the opening roof for the included kayak with seat for a minifigure.
  • - Includes a kayaker minifigure and a frog figure.
  • - Accessory elements include a life vest, paddle and a camera.
  • - Check out all the fantastic wildlife living along the river with this fun LEGO® City 60240 Kayak Adventure set.
  • - This amazing LEGO® City set makes an ideal gift for preschoolers and youngsters.
  • Play out fun outdoor adventures with this fun LEGO® City 60240 Kayak Adventure set, featuring a sturdy off-road truck with large front bumper, open bed, minifigure cab and space on the opening roof for the included kayak with paddle. This creative play set also includes a minifigure and frog figure. Accessory elements include a life vest, paddle and a camera.
  • Off-road truck measures over 1” (5cm) high, 4” (11cm) long and 1” (5cm) wide; Kayak measures over 4” (11cm) long.
  • 84 pieces - Easy-to-build LEGO® city set for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans of outdoor adventures and kids of all ages.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

18 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice car

5 stars

I buy it for my 3 yrs old boy.....I help him build the car. My son is very happy with this car. Thanks lego!

Cool little thingy

5 stars

A nice little truck. A kind of unique design with the fenders making it six-wide, and I like it. Of course it has MORE stickers, which I think will look fantastic in my TRASH CAN! Other than that I liked it enough to buy two of them.

Ello ello ello

4 stars

This is a brilliant set for the money good as a starter into the police range because not only is this an inexpensive set it is still good quality and would not look out of place on any Lego city. Overall brilliant build except it would be better with more comes or perhaps some handcuffs, but i cannot blame Lego because the price is so good.

Into the wilds!

5 stars

While the 4x4 truck has a good colour scheme and some nice features for the scale (I especially like the pieces suggesting mirrors), what’s more attractive about the set is the selection of accessories. Between the truck, kayak, camera, and frog, there is great potential for play experience. This is a great set to play with, both indoors and outdoors. It really has everything you need to have a little adventure, driving out to the water, kayaking around, and taking pictures of things. I like the sets with cameras as they encourage you to use a real camera with them, taking real pictures of the set and things the LEGO adventurer might photograph in the environment. This is a smooth, easy, and satisfying build. The only challenge here is getting the six stickers to align perfectly.

Nice Build, good value

4 stars

The build is nice and not too bulky, and for the price, you can't go wrong! Strange they didn't include a bad guy in this set though. Would have given full stars if it included another figure.

good

3 stars

We have a lego city police set and thats why I got this police car. It's cheap, cute and can keep the kid busy for while. I like the fact it comes with a mini figure.

Lego animals

5 stars

My daughter recently got a cat as a companion to one of her Lego minifigures from the Lego Movie 2 bag. The Lego dog in this set goes perfectly with her cat. Now, her Lego community is coming together and becoming more diverse.

First Lego project

5 stars

This was my daughter's first Lego build and she was surprised in her own ability (she even shocked me). She had a little difficulty placing the stickers by herself, but did the rest of the project completely on her own!

I had to get it!

5 stars

Great little model. Very sporty. Wanted to get it in order to modify a bit the front with a ram and give it a mix of a Dodge Charger and Mustang kind of look and change the blue doors for white ones for a NYPD look. Overall excellent model to get cars parts. Stay creative! :)

Love the Kayak!!!

5 stars

This is a great, inexpensive set most fans of Lego will love. Kayak with paddle looks fantastic. Very happy with this set.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Lego Helicopter Adventure 31092

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

LEGO City Sky Police Jet Patrol Plane Toys 60206

£ 6.25
£6.25/each

Offer

LEGO 2in1 Technic Cherry Picker Truck Toys 42088

£ 7.25
£7.25/each

Offer

Lego Star Wars Asstd 75223 75224 75194

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here