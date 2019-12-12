Lego City Assortment 60239 60240/ 60191

Nice car
I buy it for my 3 yrs old boy.....I help him build the car. My son is very happy with this car. Thanks lego!
Cool little thingy
A nice little truck. A kind of unique design with the fenders making it six-wide, and I like it. Of course it has MORE stickers, which I think will look fantastic in my TRASH CAN! Other than that I liked it enough to buy two of them.
Ello ello ello
This is a brilliant set for the money good as a starter into the police range because not only is this an inexpensive set it is still good quality and would not look out of place on any Lego city. Overall brilliant build except it would be better with more comes or perhaps some handcuffs, but i cannot blame Lego because the price is so good.
Into the wilds!
While the 4x4 truck has a good colour scheme and some nice features for the scale (I especially like the pieces suggesting mirrors), what’s more attractive about the set is the selection of accessories. Between the truck, kayak, camera, and frog, there is great potential for play experience. This is a great set to play with, both indoors and outdoors. It really has everything you need to have a little adventure, driving out to the water, kayaking around, and taking pictures of things. I like the sets with cameras as they encourage you to use a real camera with them, taking real pictures of the set and things the LEGO adventurer might photograph in the environment. This is a smooth, easy, and satisfying build. The only challenge here is getting the six stickers to align perfectly.
Nice Build, good value
The build is nice and not too bulky, and for the price, you can't go wrong! Strange they didn't include a bad guy in this set though. Would have given full stars if it included another figure.
good
We have a lego city police set and thats why I got this police car. It's cheap, cute and can keep the kid busy for while. I like the fact it comes with a mini figure.
Lego animals
My daughter recently got a cat as a companion to one of her Lego minifigures from the Lego Movie 2 bag. The Lego dog in this set goes perfectly with her cat. Now, her Lego community is coming together and becoming more diverse.
First Lego project
This was my daughter's first Lego build and she was surprised in her own ability (she even shocked me). She had a little difficulty placing the stickers by herself, but did the rest of the project completely on her own!
I had to get it!
Great little model. Very sporty. Wanted to get it in order to modify a bit the front with a ram and give it a mix of a Dodge Charger and Mustang kind of look and change the blue doors for white ones for a NYPD look. Overall excellent model to get cars parts. Stay creative! :)
Love the Kayak!!!
This is a great, inexpensive set most fans of Lego will love. Kayak with paddle looks fantastic. Very happy with this set.