Clementoni Soft Blocks 24 Bag

Product Description
- growing and playing in a super soft world of fun!
- Your child can play, chew or squash the blocks
- Suitable for 6 months +
- Made with non-toxic and washable material, they are easy to grab and stack up and they support child fantasy and creativity.
- The transparent sack contains 24 colorful Baby Soft Clemmy bricks, designed to let children, aged 6-18 months, play safely. Soft and lightly perfumed they are perfect for the sense development and for stimulating sight, touch, attention and also observation capacity.
- L13cm x W20.50cm x H26.50cm
Information
Produce of
All Baby Soft Clemmy bricks are made in Italy
Lower age limit
6 Months
Upper age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
24 x Clemmy Blocks
