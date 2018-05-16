By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Clementoni Soft Blocks 24 Bag

No ratings yetWrite a review
Clementoni Soft Blocks 24 Bag
£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Product Description

  • growing and playing in a super soft world of fun!
  • Your child can play, chew or squash the blocks
  • Suitable for 6 months +
  • Made with non-toxic and washable material, they are easy to grab and stack up and they support child fantasy and creativity.
  • The transparent sack contains 24 colorful Baby Soft Clemmy bricks, designed to let children, aged 6-18 months, play safely. Soft and lightly perfumed they are perfect for the sense development and for stimulating sight, touch, attention and also observation capacity.
  • L13cm x W20.50cm x H26.50cm

Information

Produce of

All Baby Soft Clemmy bricks are made in Italy

Lower age limit

6 Months

Upper age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

24 x Clemmy Blocks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here