Product Description
- Disinfects pool/spa water
- Keeps water free from bacteria
- ClearWater 1kg Chlorine Granules are perfect for giving pool water a daily dosage and maintaining a healthy swimming environment. The cleaning granules produce free active chlorine (FAC), which slays beastly bacteria and beats harmful organisms into submission. The chlorine treatment is easy to apply and, because it has minimal impact on the water's pH levels, makes maintaining a pool incredibly simple. If water temperature exceeds 20°C then the recommended amount of chlorine solution can be poured straight into a pool. Best of all, because they rapidly dissolve in a pool, you don't even have to wait around for hours wasting valuable swimming time! If water temperature is below 20°C then the swimming pool chlorine granules should be dissolved in a plastic container of water before application. Again, this is an extremely simple method and, whatever way you apply the granules, you'll be swimming in a bacteria-free pool in no time at all! As with all chemical products, time should be taken carefully to read through instructions and warnings. Thankfully the container of ClearWater 1kg Chlorine Granules is printed with guidelines and cautionary information.
- Stabilised chlorine granules disinfect spa water
- Rapid dissolve tablets are simple to apply
- Can be directly applied to hot tubs exceeding 20°C
- Pack size: 1KG
Net Contents
1kg
