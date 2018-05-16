Stikbot Monsters Blind Capsules

- - Unique and easy-to-pose StikBot Monsters with suction cup hands and feet
- - Perfect for pretend play or for making stop-frame animation movies
- - StikBots are great to collect - collect us all! Age 4+
- Join StikBot on a mysterious adventure with new StikBot Monsters! Blind capsule contains one Monster and a collector leaflet. Six different Monsters to collect with one ultra rare. StikBot monsters are just dying to meet you and can't wait to star in your very own Spooktacular! Their unique design allows for easy positioning on any flat surface. This makes StikBot perfect for making stop-frame animation movies using the Free to download mobile Animation App. Easy-to-use app helps you create a professional movie, with built-in music and sound effects. Available for iPhone or Android. Subscribe to StikBot Central on YouTube for updated daily content including fan-made movies and zany StikBot shows. 1 figure supplied. Capsule colour and Monster will vary.
Information
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 3 years of age. Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
Safety information
