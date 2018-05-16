Peckish Natural Balance Energy Balls 25 Pack

Product Description
- A complementary feed for wild birds
- Energy Balls...
- Made with Natural Ingredients
- We use a blend of natural ingredients to create a wholesome mix.
- Rich in Sunflower Seeds
- High in energy and prized by finches and tits.
- Attracts Popular Garden Birds
- Our blend is formulated to attract a wide variety of garden birds.
- Give these birds a helping hand...
- Blackbird, Robin, House Sparrow, Long Tailed Tit, Chaffinch, Song Thrush, Blue Tit, Greta Tit
- ...and many more!
- Enriched with sunflower seeds
- Approved by birds
- 100% natural ingredients
- Fuel birds for longer
Information
Ingredients
Wheat, Beef Tallow, Calcium Carbonate, Ground Maize, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Seed (4%), Red Dari, Ground Mixed Seeds
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest used within 3 months of opening
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- To use in feeders, simply open the packaging and place the energy balls into the feeder.
- Feeding Tips
- With food resources scarcer now, it is essential to feed garden birds all year round. Once you have started to feed the birds it is important to continue this, and develop a routine, as the birds can become reliant upon your help.
- Hygiene
- Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing
- Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant
- Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases
- Can also be used with our Peckish® Click Top Energy Ball Feeder
- Where to site
- Site your feeder 2 metres from cover to make the feeder visible, whilst providing a safe place to retreat. Put out food at the start of the day to ensure that birds can replace the energy they have lost overnight. These energy balls are suitable for feeding on...
- Feeders, Tables and The Ground
Warnings
- Not suitable for human consumption
- Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation
Name and address
- Westland Horticulture Limited,
- 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
- Granville Road,
- Dungannon,
- County Tyrone,
- BT70 1NJ.
Net Contents
25 x 2kg ℮ Energy Balls
Safety information
