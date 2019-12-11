By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

John West Tuna Chunks In Sunflower Oil 4X145g

No ratings yetWrite a review
John West Tuna Chunks In Sunflower Oil 4X145g
£ 3.50
£0.86/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil
  • 100% traceable
  • Track your can john-west.co.uk
  • For full recipe and other tasty serving suggestion scan the QR code or log on to www.john-west.co.uk
  • John West, the fisherman, was a real stickler for quality, believing that the only way to be absolutely sure of the very best fish was to actually approve it himself. Following his proud example, we still carefully hand select our tuna for guaranteed quality, keeping true to the demanding spirit of our founder. It means that our quality today is as consistent as it has always been and that we will continue to serve you the finest and tastiest tuna the oceans have to offer.
  • Pack size: 408g

Information

Ingredients

Tuna, Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 2 daysFor Best Before End: See End of Can

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN

Importer address

  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • England.

Return to

  • Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • England.
  • www.john-west.co.uk

Drained weight

4 x 102g

Net Contents

4 x 145g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesDrained Product Per 100g
Energy754 kJ / 180 kcal
Fat8.0g
(of which saturates)(1.0g)
Carbohydrate0.0g
(of which sugars)(0.0g)
Protein27.0g
Salt1.0g

Safety information

View more safety information

ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Naturally Sweet Sweetcorn 3 X200g

£ 1.30
£2.71/kg

Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Green Giant Original Sweetcorn 4X198g

£ 2.00
£3.04/kg

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 600G

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here