Go-Cat Crunchy & Tender Senior Chicken Cat Food 800G

image 1 of Go-Cat Crunchy & Tender Senior Chicken Cat Food 800G
Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Senior Cats 7+
  • Our cats are natural explorers, alive to everything in their world. When cats get older they tend to rest more and run around less, but we still want to help them nurture their natural love of discovery by supporting their specific physical needs.
  • That's why Purina® Experts created Go Cat® Crunchy & Tender Senior 7+ : a 100% complete and balanced, delicious cat food made with two different textures, for your older cat's enjoyment at mealtimes.
  • Go-Cat® Crunchy & Tender Senior 7+ has all the nutritional benefits your older cat needs. Made with Crunchy Kibbles to help maintain healthy teeth and gums and softer, more tender kibbles that provide extra nutrition to your cat. They are richer in proteins and Vitamin D, which help maintain muscle tone and strong bones. Go-Cat® Crunchy & Tender Senior 7+ helps keep your senior cat living a life full of discovery.
  • * Healthy Teeth and gums: Crunchy Kibbles to help maintain healthy teeth and gums
  • * Toned Muscles and strong bones: Some softer more tender kibbles that provide extra nutrition to your cat. They are richer in proteins and Vitamin D which help maintain muscle tone and strong bones
  • * Healthy Heart and good eyesight promoted by Taurine
  • No Added Artificial Colours, Flavourings or Preservatives
  • Go-Cat® has been feeding cats with good, wholesome nutrition for decades. We fill millions of bowls and this honour comes with great responsibility. It's up to us to make sure all cats who eat delicious Go-Cat® get the healthy food they need. That's why Go-Cat® recipes are made with no added artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives. So you can keep feeding them the same tasty food they love and feel proud about it.
  • 100% complete and balanced
  • Specially formulated for Senior Cats of 7+ years 2 different textures
  • Toned muscles & strong bones
  • Healthy Heart and good eyesight promoted by taurine
  • Softer, more tender kibbles that provide extra nutrition to your cat
  • They are richer in proteins and Vitamin D, which help maintain muscle tone and strong bones
  • No added artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 800G
  • No added artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (10%*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Glycerine, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Sugar, Vegetables (0.87%**), Yeasts, *Equivalent to 20% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with min. 4% Chicken, **Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Instructions: Daily Feeding Amounts for Senior Cats (grams per day):
  • Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available. Sufficient consumption of water is a necessary part of healthy, every day nutrition.
  • The senior maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Warnings

  • This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone).
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone).
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:31%
Fat content:10%
Crude ash:7.5%
Crude fibres:3.5%
Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:16 600
Vit D3:1380
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 63)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 11)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 6.7)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 88)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.14)
Taurine:1160
Additives:-
Colourants1 and antioxidants-
1no added artificial colourants-

Safety information

This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Great senior product!

This is a great food to feed my senior cat - he loves it!

