Tesco Beetroot Goats Cheese & Rocket 120G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Beetroot Goats Cheese & Rocket 120G
£ 1.30
£1.09/100g
Each pack
  • Energy301kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 251kJ / 60kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked beetroot, goat's cheese and rocket.
  • Carefully prepared beetroot topped with goats cheese and fresh rocket. Livens up salads.
  • Livens up salads
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beetroot, Goat's Cheese (Milk) (11%), Rocket.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (120g)
Energy251kJ / 60kcal301kJ / 72kcal
Fat2.8g3.4g
Saturates1.8g2.2g
Carbohydrate5.3g6.4g
Sugars4.5g5.4g
Fibre1.4g1.7g
Protein2.7g3.2g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Healthyand tasty

5 stars

Delicous little slad that leaves you wanting more of it

