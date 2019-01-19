Fridge Raiders Southern Style Chicken Bites 6X22.5G

Was delvd friday eat by saturday even though asked
Was delvd friday eat by saturday even though asked for long sell by date, will be checking in future, other than that pleased with delivery service.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 696kJ/166kcal
Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean, Cotton Seed, Sunflower), Seasoning (Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Spices, Stabiliser: Trisodium Diphosphate, Flavourings (Chicken, Black Pepper)), Rusk (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose
For maximum flavour and freshness, keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 2 days of opening and before the use by date.Not suitable for home freezing.
This pack contains 6 servings
6 x 22.5g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (22.5g)
|Energy
|696kJ/166kcal
|157kJ37kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|2g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|0.9g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|17g
|4g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
|-
|-
Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.
