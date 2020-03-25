By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Meat Selection In Gravy 12X100g

4.5(34)Write a review
Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook: CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Once a Felix cat from the tasty first time...
  • Felix Kitten food has the right combination of proteins, essential minerals and vitamins that little Felix's need to grow into big Felix's. Perfect fuel for the first years adventures!
  • Always a Felix cat
  • ...to a satisfied senior
  • With Felix they are not called the golden years for nothing. Felix Senior looks after those going a bit grey around the whiskers with their very own specially formulated, super tasty recipes.
  • That's not all!
  • They're also a source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids with the right combination of balanced minerals and vitamins to help keep your cat full of vitality and ready for mischief!
  • They're packed with healthy goodness and satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when served according to the feeding guidelines.
  • Felix As Good as it Looks
  • Gravy Lover
  • ...is a range of meals with even more* of the irresistible gravy cats love! Each delicious recipe is made with tender, mouth watering pieces that are served in a more generous portion of tasty gravy. And what's more, every meal in the range is 100% complete and balanced. Cats that love gravy will love Felix® As Good As It Looks® Gravy Lover!
  • *compared to Felix Sensations Sauces
  • Felix has a wide range of irresistible meals...
  • ...so you can give your cat his favourite every day.
  • Clever cats get Purina® felix®
  • 100% of your cat's daily feeds
  • Vitamins D & E
  • Balanced minerals
  • Source of omega 6
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings or preservatives
  • Source of omega 6

Information

Storage

Please store this pouch unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide: for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3 pouches per day in a t least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Free phone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Free phone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% of your cat's daily feeds
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings or preservatives
    • 3x With Beef in Even More Gravy
    • 3x With Chicken in Even More Gravy
    • 3x With Lamb in Even More Gravy
    • 3x With Duck in Even More Gravy

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store this pouch unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:82%
    Protein:11.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.2%
    Crude fibres:0.2%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA)0.35%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:655
    Vit D3:100
    Vit E:15
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate(Fe: 7.6)
    Calcium iodate anhydrous(I: 0.19)
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate(Cu: 0.66)
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate(Mn: 1.5)
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate(Zn: 13)
    Additives:-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

34 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

My 14 year old cat's favourite

5 stars

MagRat can only eat food that is chunks in gravy, as she's lost her lower teeth and can't cope with jelly or mouse foods. She loves your Felix Gravy Lover and licks the bowl dry. With other brands of gravy cat foods she just licks up the gravy and leaves most of the meat. I think it's because the meat chunks are the right size to easily pick up without having to use her teeth to break them up. She's actually just finished a bowl of Felix Gravy Lover and demanded another serving. Felix is the only food she wants seconds.

More gravy for fussy cats

5 stars

I have two cats - an older 12 year old moggy and a 4-5 yr old Norwegian Forest cat. The odler one has always loved Felix and always preferred Gravy over Jelly. He relished this new selection with more gravy. I was surprised when his housemate, the NFC, also enjoyed a pouch of Felix. He usually prefers pricier brands along with the odd freshly killed mouse! So a win-win for us as I can now buy them both the same.

Overall good food for sauce lovers

4 stars

Sassy usually only eats the saucy food, so the gravy was quite nice, however, sometimes she did not feel like eating this and wanted different food. All in all she did eat all, but it was not her favorite hence 1 star down.

My cats love this. I have previously been feeding

5 stars

My cats love this. I have previously been feeding them the standard 'As Good As It Looks' which they like, but this food is definitely their new favourite.

Cat wolfs it down

4 stars

Historically we have always fed our cat another branded food, but tried this for a change as he is a fan of meat rather than jelly, he wolfs this down, so clearly a sign he enjoys it. The only feedback is the pouches don't appear to contain as much as other foods.

Cat enjoyed this

4 stars

Cat seams to enjoy this food and wolfs it down quickly. The only feedback is when compared to other cat foods there doesn't appear to be as much in the pouch so we occationally have to substitute it with dry food

Wonderful

5 stars

My cats absolutely loved this will be buying again

Awful

2 stars

Far too much gravy and not enough meat. Getting out out of sachet was a nightmare aswell then my cat didn't really like all the flavours and most of it went out to the birds.

My cats love it

5 stars

My cats love it! I give them wet and dry food and every time they hear me opening the pouch they bolt across the house to get to it. I like that it's a complete food and I feel good about giving it to them.

Meaty dinner

5 stars

First time I have tried this for my cat . She loves gravy dinners and this really hit the spot . Great amount of meaty pieces and a really rich looking gravy. The pouch is easy to open but a little hard to squeeze out . I found it easier to use a spoon. My cat seemed to enjoy it but she did leave some in bowl uneaten

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

