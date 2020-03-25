Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Meat Selection In Gravy 12X100g

My 14 year old cat's favourite
MagRat can only eat food that is chunks in gravy, as she's lost her lower teeth and can't cope with jelly or mouse foods. She loves your Felix Gravy Lover and licks the bowl dry. With other brands of gravy cat foods she just licks up the gravy and leaves most of the meat. I think it's because the meat chunks are the right size to easily pick up without having to use her teeth to break them up. She's actually just finished a bowl of Felix Gravy Lover and demanded another serving. Felix is the only food she wants seconds.
More gravy for fussy cats
I have two cats - an older 12 year old moggy and a 4-5 yr old Norwegian Forest cat. The odler one has always loved Felix and always preferred Gravy over Jelly. He relished this new selection with more gravy. I was surprised when his housemate, the NFC, also enjoyed a pouch of Felix. He usually prefers pricier brands along with the odd freshly killed mouse! So a win-win for us as I can now buy them both the same.
Overall good food for sauce lovers
Sassy usually only eats the saucy food, so the gravy was quite nice, however, sometimes she did not feel like eating this and wanted different food. All in all she did eat all, but it was not her favorite hence 1 star down.
My cats love this. I have previously been feeding them the standard 'As Good As It Looks' which they like, but this food is definitely their new favourite.
Cat wolfs it down
Historically we have always fed our cat another branded food, but tried this for a change as he is a fan of meat rather than jelly, he wolfs this down, so clearly a sign he enjoys it. The only feedback is the pouches don't appear to contain as much as other foods.
Cat enjoyed this
Cat seams to enjoy this food and wolfs it down quickly. The only feedback is when compared to other cat foods there doesn't appear to be as much in the pouch so we occationally have to substitute it with dry food
Wonderful
My cats absolutely loved this will be buying again
Awful
Far too much gravy and not enough meat. Getting out out of sachet was a nightmare aswell then my cat didn't really like all the flavours and most of it went out to the birds.
My cats love it
My cats love it! I give them wet and dry food and every time they hear me opening the pouch they bolt across the house to get to it. I like that it's a complete food and I feel good about giving it to them.
Meaty dinner
First time I have tried this for my cat . She loves gravy dinners and this really hit the spot . Great amount of meaty pieces and a really rich looking gravy. The pouch is easy to open but a little hard to squeeze out . I found it easier to use a spoon. My cat seemed to enjoy it but she did leave some in bowl uneaten