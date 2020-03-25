Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Fish Selection In Gravy 12X100g

Fab for cats
My cats loved this product! Plenty or gravy and meat/fish they were waiting every morning for me to open a packet. Would definitely recommend and buy again
Mixed bag..
My cat usually loves Felix gravy, any flavour. But these were different? Would only touch salmon and tuna, the other two flavours he wouldn't even sniff. Bizarre?! Maybe was a bad batch...Felix are usually brilliant!
Fussy cat no longer fissy
My cats are really fussy eaters but seemed to love this product they ate the whole box within 3 days
Satisfied my fussy cat
My fussy cat loved this up until the last 2 packets, but very happily went back to it a couple of days later & wolfed it down!
Recommend for fussy cats!
My cat absolutely loved this food and she’s very fussy with food normally. there was a good meat to gravy ratio, I mix a sachet with cat biscuits and she cleans her bowl in minutes!
Four delicious flavours with plenty of gravy.
Lovely treat for my Sphynx cat his favourite is the salmon flavour and enjoys also the tuna, sardine and cod flavours.
no complaints!
my cat ate this up quite well, she seems to enjoy the gravy more than the pieces but overall wasn't fussy with it. I think for future ones I will buy the gravy lover box as that will suit her more.
A definite winner
My cats absolutely loved these. They cant wait for me to put it in their dishes and every bit has gone. There favourite, fish and lots of gravy, a definite winner. Will be buying more, but unfortunately they dont sell them locally
Not for my cats
I know it says gravy lovers so I was definitely expecting lots of gravy, however there didn't seem to be much meat at all in the pouches. This made me worry about how much food my cats were actually getting. After 2 pouches they both seemed uninterested and didn't eat it. Wouldn't recommend.
All 3 Cats Love it.
All 3 of my cats love this so I know that I can buy it and they will all eat it, the quality is great for the price also. There are real meat chunks and not the processed stuff that you get in some cats foods.