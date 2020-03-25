By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Fish Selection In Gravy 12X100g

4.5(15)Write a review
£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Once a Felix cat from the tasty first time...
  • Felix Kitten food has the right combination of proteins, essential minerals and vitamins that little Felix's need to grow into big Felix's. Perfect fuel for the first years adventures!
  • Always a Felix cat... to a satisfied senior
  • With Felix they are not called the golden years for nothing. Felix Senior looks after those going a bit grey around the whiskers with their very own specially formulated, super tasty recipes.
  • Gravy Lover
  • ...is a range of meals with even more* of the irresistible gravy cats love! Each delicious recipe is made with tender, mouth watering pieces that are served in a more generous portion of tasty gravy. And what's more, every meal in the range is 100% complete and balanced. Cats that love gravy will love Felix As Good As It Looks Gravy Lover!
  • *compared to Felix Sensations Sauces
  • That's not all!
  • They're also a source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids with the right combination of balanced minerals and vitamins to help keep your cat full of vitality and ready for mischief! They're packed with healthy goodness and satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when served according to the feeding guidelines.
  • Felix has a wide range of irresistible meals...
  • ...so you can give your cat his favourite every day.
  • Clever cats get Purina® felix®
  • 100% of your cat's daily needs
  • Vitamins D & E
  • Balanced minerals
  • Source of omega 6
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1.2KG
  • Source of omega 6

Information

Storage

Please store this pouch unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide:
  • For an average adult cat (4kg), 3 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Free phone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Free phone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% of your cat's daily needs
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • No added artificial colourants, flavourings or preservatives
    • 3x with Tuna
    • 3x with Sardine
    • 3x with Salmon
    • 3x with Cod

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Cod 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Please store this pouch unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:82%
    Protein:11.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude ash:2.2%
    Crude fibres:0.2%
    Linoleic acid (omega 6 FA):0.35%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:655
    Vit D3:100
    Vit E:15
    mg/kg:mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate(Fe: 7.6)
    Calcium iodate anhydrous(I: 0.19)
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate(Cu: 0.66)
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate(Mn: 1.5)
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate(Zn: 13)
    Additives:-
15 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Fab for cats

5 stars

My cats loved this product! Plenty or gravy and meat/fish they were waiting every morning for me to open a packet. Would definitely recommend and buy again

Mixed bag..

3 stars

My cat usually loves Felix gravy, any flavour. But these were different? Would only touch salmon and tuna, the other two flavours he wouldn't even sniff. Bizarre?! Maybe was a bad batch...Felix are usually brilliant!

Fussy cat no longer fissy

5 stars

My cats are really fussy eaters but seemed to love this product they ate the whole box within 3 days

Satisfied my fussy cat

4 stars

My fussy cat loved this up until the last 2 packets, but very happily went back to it a couple of days later & wolfed it down!

Recommend for fussy cats!

5 stars

My cat absolutely loved this food and she’s very fussy with food normally. there was a good meat to gravy ratio, I mix a sachet with cat biscuits and she cleans her bowl in minutes!

Four delicious flavours with plenty of gravy.

5 stars

Lovely treat for my Sphynx cat his favourite is the salmon flavour and enjoys also the tuna, sardine and cod flavours.

no complaints!

4 stars

my cat ate this up quite well, she seems to enjoy the gravy more than the pieces but overall wasn't fussy with it. I think for future ones I will buy the gravy lover box as that will suit her more.

A definite winner

5 stars

My cats absolutely loved these. They cant wait for me to put it in their dishes and every bit has gone. There favourite, fish and lots of gravy, a definite winner. Will be buying more, but unfortunately they dont sell them locally

Not for my cats

1 stars

I know it says gravy lovers so I was definitely expecting lots of gravy, however there didn't seem to be much meat at all in the pouches. This made me worry about how much food my cats were actually getting. After 2 pouches they both seemed uninterested and didn't eat it. Wouldn't recommend.

All 3 Cats Love it.

4 stars

All 3 of my cats love this so I know that I can buy it and they will all eat it, the quality is great for the price also. There are real meat chunks and not the processed stuff that you get in some cats foods.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

